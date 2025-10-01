  • Wednesday, 1st October, 2025

PENGASSAN Suspends Strike After Agreement Deal With Dangote 

Nigeria | 16 minutes ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja 

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has suspended its three-day-old industrial action following an agreement brokered by the Federal Government.

In the agreement signed by PENGASSAN and the Dangote Refinery Group Tuesday night, the company accepted to reabsorb the over 800 staff earlier sacked for joining PENGASSAN.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, PENGASSAN’s President, Festus Osifo, said that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union met and resolved to suspend the strike as a mark of respect following the sacrifices made by Federal Government and other stakeholders to broker peace.

Osifo however said that the agreement did not fully address the demands of PENGASSAN as it failed to give specific guarantees that the sacked workers will be returned to their jobs at the refinery.

He said that the union has accepted the deal even with the grey areas.

The PENGASSAN president also responded to what he described as wrong assertions and misconceptions ascribed to the union as a result of the dispute with Dangote Refinery.

On the allegation of sabotaging the company, Osifo dismissed it, saying that PENGASSAN has members in big multinational oil companies operating in the country and has contributed to their progress and growth. 

He also dismissed the insinuation that the association was after the check off dues that it will get from Dangote Refinery, adding that PENGASSAN is only interested in giving the workers a platform to push for and safeguard their welfare 

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.