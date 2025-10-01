PENGASSAN Suspends Strike After Agreement Deal With Dangote 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has suspended its three-day-old industrial action following an agreement brokered by the Federal Government.

In the agreement signed by PENGASSAN and the Dangote Refinery Group Tuesday night, the company accepted to reabsorb the over 800 staff earlier sacked for joining PENGASSAN.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, PENGASSAN’s President, Festus Osifo, said that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union met and resolved to suspend the strike as a mark of respect following the sacrifices made by Federal Government and other stakeholders to broker peace.

Osifo however said that the agreement did not fully address the demands of PENGASSAN as it failed to give specific guarantees that the sacked workers will be returned to their jobs at the refinery.

He said that the union has accepted the deal even with the grey areas.

The PENGASSAN president also responded to what he described as wrong assertions and misconceptions ascribed to the union as a result of the dispute with Dangote Refinery.

On the allegation of sabotaging the company, Osifo dismissed it, saying that PENGASSAN has members in big multinational oil companies operating in the country and has contributed to their progress and growth.

He also dismissed the insinuation that the association was after the check off dues that it will get from Dangote Refinery, adding that PENGASSAN is only interested in giving the workers a platform to push for and safeguard their welfare

Details later…