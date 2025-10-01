Nigeria@65: Tinubu’s Reforms Laying New Foundation for Nigeria’s future – Firm

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A firm, global ride-hailing service, XpressRide has said that the reforms embarked on by the administration of President Bola Tinubu are laying a new foundation for the future of Nigeria.

Its Executive Director, Ismaila Atus, in a statement on Tuesday, said the transport industry has begun to experience positive changes under the Tinubu administration, even as Nigeria marks its 65th Independence anniversary.

Atus noted: “At no time in recent years have we seen such deliberate efforts to modernise Nigeria’s transport system. The revival of critical rail corridors, renewed investments in interstate road networks, and policies that support tech-driven mobility solutions like ride-hailing are transforming the way people and goods move across the country.’

He added that improved transportation networks are already boosting economic activities, connecting rural and urban communities, reducing travel times, and attracting new investments into logistics and passenger mobility services.

Atus said Tinubu’s leadership has not only rekindled hope in the anti-corruption fight but has also set Nigeria on a new path of security, economic recovery, agricultural expansion, and social development.

He highlighted that the President’s policies are already yielding results across several sectors, restoring public confidence in governance and strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Atus noted: “At the heart of any thriving economy is a reliable transport system. President Tinubu understands this and is making transportation the backbone of national growth.

“President Tinubu’s leadership has gone beyond tackling corruption. We are witnessing deliberate, structured interventions in virtually every sector from national security and food security to healthcare, education, and job creation. This is the kind of comprehensive governance Nigeria has long needed.”

Atus commended the administration’s efforts in strengthening national security through improved funding for the armed forces, enhanced intelligence coordination, and renewed collaboration with regional partners to combat terrorism, banditry, and other threats.

Atus also hailed the government’s focus on agriculture, citing initiatives like the National Agricultural Development Fund, fertiliser subsidy programmes, and the Presidential Food Security Emergency Plan, which he said are stabilising food prices and boosting domestic production.

“These interventions are laying the foundation for self-sufficiency and food security. The renewed focus on supporting smallholder farmers and commercial agriculture will transform rural economies and create millions of jobs,” he stated.

The Executive Director commended social intervention policies such as the student loan scheme, youth empowerment initiatives, and the credit guarantee system for small businesses, describing them as weapons against poverty and inequality.

“These programmes are not just economic tools; they are empowering Nigerians to live with dignity. They address the root causes of corruption and insecurity — unemployment, lack of opportunity, and systemic exclusion,” he noted.

He called on Nigerians to support the administration’s reform agenda and remain united in the pursuit of a better future for the country.

“No government can achieve transformation alone. It requires collective effort from civil society to traditional leaders, from the media to the ordinary citizen. Together, we can build the Nigeria of our dreams,” Atus said.