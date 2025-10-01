Glo Targets Thousands of Widows, the Aged in Warri Food Drive

Thousands of women from various local government areas and communities around Warri, Delta State, on Saturday converged on Urhobo College, Warri, to receive packs of food items from Glo Foundation in its “Giving Back Together” initiative.

The event was in continuation of the special intervention programme by Globacom to support the most vulnerable segment of society with essential food items to cushion the effects of the economic situation.

At the Saturday programme, women, including the aged and widows from far and near communities such as Warri North, Warri South, Aladja, Ughelli South, Udu, and Uvwie local government areas, gathered immediately after the state’s monthly environmental sanitation exercise to benefit from the scheme.

Speaking at the event, Globacom’s head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Mrs. Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, stated that having successfully held similar food donation programmes in some other states, it was the turn of women in Delta to also be part of the programme.

She explained that the food drive had become a quick, go-to route for the company to reach out to largely the female population, who constitute the bulk of the disadvantaged in every society.

“Our Food Drive is not just for anyone. It is targeted at the most vulnerable segment of the Nigerian society, that is women and children. When we help them, we are helping the society at large,” she enthused.

Each food pack distributed had 5 kilograms of rice, 5 kilograms of Garri, semovita, spaghetti, vegetable oil, sachets of tomato paste, sardines, seasoning cubes, noodles, and other essential items that the women would find useful at home.

The beneficiaries sang and danced in gratitude to Globacom for the initiative.

Princess Omo-Udoyo, from Ughelli North, felt so joyful being a beneficiary. “I have not seen this before. I thank God and Glo Foundation for this gift”, she said.

For Mrs. Esther Okoro who hails from Otu Jeremi, Ughelli South, it was just prayers that she kept offering when asked about the package she received.

Said she: “God will lift the company and people who have done this. He will lift them higher and higher. They will never lack anything. For doing this for us today, I say may God protect them. You will always go higher.”

The Globacom Food Drive initiative is also planned to berth in other key cities across the country in the months ahead where more women will also benefit.