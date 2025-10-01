Dufil Prima Foods, Ajose Foundation Empower Ogun Students with Scholarships

Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Noodles, has partnered with the Ajose Foundation to award scholarships to indigent students in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The initiative is driven by the vision of the First Lady of Ogun State and founder of Ajose Foundation, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, who has long championed opportunities for disadvantaged youths.

At a ceremony in Abeokuta announcing the N5 million scholarship fund, Mrs. Abiodun underscored the transformative role of education.

“Education is the most powerful investment we can make in our children’s future,” she said. “Through this partnership with Dufil Prima Foods, we are not just giving scholarships; we are opening doors of opportunity and ensuring that no child’s dream is cut short because of financial limitations.”

She stressed that every child deserves the chance to rise above their circumstances. “And today, we are making that possible — as a government and as a people,” she added.

Dufil Prima Foods’ Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Temitope Ashiwaju reaffirmed the company’s strong commitment to community development in the state.

“Education has always been a cornerstone of our CSR interventions, as we believe that empowering a child with knowledge empowers an entire family and community. This N5 million scholarship fund represents our pledge to stand with families in Ogun and across Nigeria as they strive to secure a better future for their children.”

The ceremony drew education stakeholders, parents, community leaders, and pupils. Among those present were Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology; Dr. Yinka Elemide, wife of the Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly; and Evangelist Olalekan Ifede, Chairman of the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board. They all praised the partnership as a model of effective collaboration, noting that such scholarships motivate beneficiaries and serve as a reminder that society believes in their potential.

For the scholarship recipients, the support went beyond financial aid. It was a renewal of hope. Grateful parents expressed heartfelt appreciation, while the pupils pledged to make the most of the opportunity.