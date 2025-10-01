  • Wednesday, 1st October, 2025

Dufil Prima Foods, Ajose Foundation Empower Ogun Students with Scholarships

Life & Style | 8 seconds ago

Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Noodles, has partnered with the Ajose Foundation to award scholarships to indigent students in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The initiative is driven by the vision of the First Lady of Ogun State and founder of Ajose Foundation, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, who has long championed opportunities for disadvantaged youths.

At a ceremony in Abeokuta announcing the N5 million scholarship fund, Mrs. Abiodun underscored the transformative role of education.
“Education is the most powerful investment we can make in our children’s future,” she said. “Through this partnership with Dufil Prima Foods, we are not just giving scholarships; we are opening doors of opportunity and ensuring that no child’s dream is cut short because of financial limitations.”

She stressed that every child deserves the chance to rise above their circumstances. “And today, we are making that possible — as a government and as a people,” she added.

Dufil Prima Foods’ Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Temitope Ashiwaju reaffirmed the company’s strong commitment to community development in the state.

“Education has always been a cornerstone of our CSR interventions, as we believe that empowering a child with knowledge empowers an entire family and community. This N5 million scholarship fund represents our pledge to stand with families in Ogun and across Nigeria as they strive to secure a better future for their children.”

The ceremony drew education stakeholders, parents, community leaders, and pupils. Among those present were Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology; Dr. Yinka Elemide, wife of the Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly; and Evangelist Olalekan Ifede, Chairman of the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board. They all praised the partnership as a model of effective collaboration, noting that such scholarships motivate beneficiaries and serve as a reminder that society believes in their potential.

For the scholarship recipients, the support went beyond financial aid. It was a renewal of hope. Grateful parents expressed heartfelt appreciation, while the pupils pledged to make the most of the opportunity.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.