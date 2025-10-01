CSO Mobilizes 1000 Men to Fight Gender Based Violence in Southwestern Nigeria

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

In it’s bid to promote Gender Equality and End Gender Based Violence in Nigeria, the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development in partnership with the New Initiative for Social Development (NISD) has launched a Male Feminist Network (MFN) that will act as partners in ending gender based violence and other social vices.

The MFN according to NISD is poised to challenge harmful norms by training 1000 males who will be leaders, professionals and grassroots influencers across all the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

The NSID said recognizing the role men can play in promoting gender equality and supporting feminist causes will make them allies in the movement for gender justice.

The NSID which is a Civil Society Organisation said the strategic awareness campaigns which tends to fight for women and not to diminish masculinity or undermining men’s rights but rather to challenge patriarchal norms and work towards a more equitable world for all.

Speaking at the launching in Ado Ekiti, the guest lecturer Professor C.T Oluwadare declared that having male feminists as crusaders will go a long way in preventing violence against women and the girl child.

Professor Oluwadare while acknowledging the fact that men too are victims of Gender Based Violence but maintained that women suffer domestic violence and other social vices more than men.

Prof. Oluwadare posited that researchb has shown that female-headed households has higher rates of poverty among women in rural areas.

He was of the opinion that Male feminists should support women’s economic empowerment by promoting equal access to education, employement, political representations and resources.

“While the NSID is targetting men through male dominated professions i.e traditional, religious, trade unions, drivers and institutions.

According to NSID, it is very important that training of men in preserving women values and seeing them as normal human will surely amplify the importance of women in the society” he noted.

” For decades , the conversation around GBV and gender equality in Nigeria has been driven rightly by women and with this project men will not only listen but also lead with humility and responsibility.

” This is not about dragging the roles of men or trying to put women above men but to compliment men with women who are well equipped to compete and succeed in their choice of career” he concluded.

The NSID encouraged the media to always promote gender equality by protecting women rights, values and give them a platform to excel as their male counterparts in the society.