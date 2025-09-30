Sydney-Jack: Why N’Assembly Should Pass Reserved Seats for Women Bill

Gender Advocate and Astute Politician, Dr Adaora Onyechere Sydney-Jack, in this interview, speaks passionately about the need for the National Assembly to ensure early passage of the Reserved Seats for Women Bill which she describes as the boldest democratic reform in Nigeria. Folalumi Alaran brings excerpts.

What inspired you to get involved in the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, and why do you think it’s such a crucial issue for Nigeria?

A – My inspiration comes from years of gender advocacy and from witnessing

how women, despite their competence and contributions, continue to be excluded from political spaces. Throughout my broadcasting career, I have worked at the forefront of gender policy advocacy and grassroots mobilization, championing inclusive governance and amplifying women’s voices in Nigeria’s democratic process.

As a broadcaster, I host Gender Agenda on Africa Independent Television (AIT), a flagship programme dedicated to amplifying women’s voices, interrogating policy frameworks, and spotlighting inclusive governance, so I know the structural gaps women face in accessing power. In 2019, I contested for a seat in the Imo State House of Assembly and later served as Special Adviser on Information and Advocacy in Imo State. I experienced first hand, the level of party bias against women at both the party level and in the electioneering process, it was a heartbreaking experience for me. I was prepared for it but I was taken aback by the extent of the bias.

As former Chair of the Women and Gender Affairs Cluster Committee of the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) Nigeria, I also saw how critical gender parity is to continental development priorities.

And as the founder of Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI) and WeWe Network Afrique, I design programmes on gender advocacy, civic literacy, and youth inclusion, so I know how vital it is to equip women and young people with the tools to engage.

All of these experiences have inspired me to get involved in the Reserved Seats for Women Bill Campaign, I see this legislation as the most consequential gender reform of our democratic era. After nearly 26 years of democracy, this Bill represents a historic opportunity to constitutionally guarantee women’s voices in governance. That is why I have resolved to advocate and amplify this bill.

How do you envision the Reserved Seats for Women Bill impacting the representation of women in Nigerian politics, particularly in the National and State Houses of Assembly?

When I think about the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, I don’t just see a piece of legislation, I see endless possibilities. I see a Nigeria where women are no longer fighting for a seat at the political table, but where their voices are guaranteed, respected, and valued. This Bill ensures that women will have seats at the National and State Houses of Assembly. And when women are in the room, the conversation changes.

Our laws become fairer, our politics becomes richer. It means that our perspectives will consistently shape the laws that govern this country, and our daughters can look up with confidence and say, yes, there is space for me in politics too.

As the Producer & Host of Gender Agenda, leading the public hearings in Enugu and Owerri, walking into those rooms, listening to the debates, I realized just how important this fight for this bill is. In Imo and Abia states, for instance, not a single woman sits in the State Assembly. Think about half the population of these states, completely missing from the conversation because of under representation.

The vision for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill is bold but it’s also practical. The Bill (HB 1349) proposes one reserved Senate seat for women in every State and the FCT, two in the House of Representatives, and three in each State Assembly. That’s not tokenism. That’s dozens of women gaining real power, votes, committees, influence. And with the 16-year sunset clause the goal isn’t dependency; it’s to normalise women in politics so completely that future elections don’t need quotas.

I know that this is already working in other countries. Countries like Rwanda, Senegal, and South Africa have shown us that when you open the door to women in politics, everything shifts. Maternal health improves, girls’ education becomes a priority, laws against gender-based violence get stronger. In short: when women lead, societies thrive.

That’s what this Bill represents for Nigeria. And if we can achieve that, then generations from now, young women will not have to ask whether politics is for them, they will know that it is for them.

What specific challenges do you think women face in Nigerian politics, and how does the Reserved Seats for Women Bill aim to address these challenges?

Women in Nigerian politics face many interlocking challenges. At the structural level, patriarchy and cultural expectations continue to frame politics as a man’s business. Even when women are competent and willing, they are often discouraged or dismissed simply because of long-standing gender norms.

On top of that, running for office is very expensive. Campaign costs, logistics, and community engagement require resources that women, who often have less access to financing, find harder to secure.

There is also the issue of party gatekeeping. Inside most political parties, nomination processes and structures are tilted in favor of established male networks. Even when women manage to secure nominations, they face the realities of electoral violence, intimidation, harassment, and discrimination in the field.

All of this makes it incredibly difficult for women to build the kind of visibility and credibility that sustains a political career.

And because there are so few women in elected positions, young women struggle to see politics as a viable path for themselves,

representation begets representation, and the lack of role models becomes its own barrier.

The Reserved Seats for Women Bill is designed to directly respond to these

realities. By creating seats that are reserved exclusively for women, it guarantees a baseline of representation even before all these barriers are dismantled. Importantly, it doesn’t take away the option for women to

contest in general seats; it simply ensures that women are not perpetually locked out of the system.

How do you respond to concerns that the Reserved Seats for Women Bill might be seen as tokenistic or insufficient to address the deeper structural issues facing women in Nigerian society?

A – First, it’s important to define what people mean when they say “tokenism.” Tokenism is when you include one or two individuals from a marginalized group, not because you are committed to real change, but just to create the appearance of diversity. It’s a superficial representation without power or influence.

The Reserved Seats for Women Bill is the opposite of that. It is not about sprinkling a few women into politics for optics; it is about creating constitutional guarantees that open the doors of governance to women in a structured and sustainable way. By reserving seats, we are not saying women can only come in through this path. Women will still be able to contest in general seats, but the Bill ensures that no matter how steep the barriers remain, women will have a real presence in the National and State Assemblies.

Of course, this legislation alone will not erase patriarchy, cultural bias, or financial exclusion. But it will shift the baseline. Once women are inside, they gain legislative experience, visibility, and networks, which in turn help dismantle the deeper structural issues over time. In that sense, the Bill is not tokenistic at all, it is a strategic entry point, a bridge toward long-term parity.

How do you respond to critics who might argue that reserved seats are a form of “handout” or “special treatment” for women?

I think it’s important to reframe that argument. Reserved seats are not handouts, and they are certainly not about special treatment. They are corrective measures. For decades, women have been excluded from Nigeria’s political process not because they lack competence, but because the structures of our politics: party systems, financing, cultural bias, even electoral violence, have consistently blocked them out.

When a system is already tilted, creating a mechanism to level the playing field is not charity, it is justice. The Reserved Seats Bill is designed to give women a fair shot at participation by guaranteeing that their voices are present in governance. It’s worth remembering that this is a temporary

measure. It comes with a 16 years sunset clause precisely because the goal is not to create permanent exceptions, but to correct a historic imbalance so that, over time, women can compete on equal footing. So, when people call it a handout, I would counter by saying it’s really a bridge that allows women to cross into legislative spaces where they have always belonged but have too often been denied.

What role do you think men can play in supporting the Reserved Seats for Women Bill and promoting greater representation of women in Nigerian politics?

Men have a critical role to play in supporting the Reserved Seats for Women Bill and promoting greater representation of women in Nigerian politics, not just as allies, but as active participants in building a more

inclusive democracy.

The truth is that Nigerian politics has historically been designed and dominated by men, so they hold much of the influence and

decision-making power in parties, in legislatures, and in communities. That means meaningful change cannot happen without their buy-in. I believe that when male leaders, whether in politics, business, or faith

communities, speak openly in support of women’s political participation and of the Reserved Seats Bill, it reduces stigma and makes women’s leadership part of the norm rather than the exception. So this is a good

place to start.

Men can also support women candidates directly too. That means mentorship, financial support, and helping women navigate the very tough terrain of building campaign structures. These gestures are not charity; they are investments in a stronger democracy.

Men should advocate for women within their political parties. They are often the gatekeepers in party structures, so pushing for fairer nomination processes, internal quotas, or reforms that reduce the barriers for women is one of the most powerful ways they can drive change from the inside.

Men should challenge harmful norms wherever they see them. Whether it’s calling out sexist comments, refusing to condone intimidation, or raising boys and girls with the understanding that leadership has no

gender, men help shift culture in everyday ways.

And finally, men should vote for women. They should cast ballots for female candidates and, in the legislature, vote for the Reserved Seats Bill itself. Equality is not a threat, it is progress. When men back women, society wins.

How do you plan to engage with different stakeholders, including lawmakers, civil society organizations, and the general public, to build support for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill?

As host of Gender Agenda on Africa Independent Television, the only dedicated gender advocacy programme on national television, I see my platform as both a tool and a bridge for advancing the Reserved Seats for Women Bill. Through this programme, I engage lawmakers, civil society

organizations, and the wider public in conversations that bring clarity to the Bill, highlight comparative successes across Africa, and spotlight the lived realities of Nigerian women.

With lawmakers, the programme provides a space for consistent engagement. By airing evidence-based discussions, comparative case studies from countries like Rwanda, Uganda, and Guinea, and direct testimonies from constituents, I create a forum where legislators can see both the cost of exclusion and the benefits of inclusive governance. It goes beyond statistics; it humanizes the Bill and underscores its urgency. Civil society and women’s groups also use Gender Agenda as a coalition-building platform.

By featuring their voices and grassroots

stories, I help amplify their work, coordinate outreach, and strengthen the visibility of their advocacy. When their efforts are projected on national television, it creates momentum and signals that this is a united national cause.

Finally, Gender Agenda also provides a respectful avenue for engaging traditional and faith leaders. By giving them space to articulate their views, and gently challenging cultural norms that hinder representation, the programme fosters dialogue that can shift values at the heart of communities. In every sense, Gender Agenda is more than a programme; it is a convening table. It ensures that every stakeholder feels not only consulted but seen and heard, and that the Reserved Seats for Women Bill is framed as a national democratic imperative, not just a women’s issue.

What motivates you to continue advocating for women’s rights and representation, even in the face of challenges?

What keeps me going is the vision of a Nigeria where no one is invisible, especially not half of the population. Every time a young girl looks at a woman in public office and thinks, “maybe I can,” that moment expands

what is possible for her and for the country. Representation matters; it changes mindsets across generations. I am also motivated by the consequences of exclusion. They show up in very real ways: in maternal mortality, in low educational attainment for girls, in inadequate healthcare, in poor budgeting for women’s needs, in unsafe environments. Across Africa, the evidence is clear that when

women are present in governance, more attention is paid to health, education, and welfare. Inclusion literally saves lives.

Finally, I am motivated by the reminder that courage is not the absence of fear but action in its presence. The hurdles are real, but my commitment is to be part of the action that dismantles them. For me, gender advocacy is

not just about women’s representation; it is about building a democracy that works for every woman.

How do you balance your work as a gender advocate and policymaker with your personal life, and what self-care practices do you prioritize?

Balancing this calling with my personal life is never easy, but I have learned that it is necessary. I try to set clear boundaries so that there is time for rest, for family, and for friendships outside of the advocacy space.

I rely on trusted support systems, whether mentors, peer networks, or family members who understand the demands of this work and remind me to pause when needed.

Delegation has also been important. I do not try to do everything alone. Working with strong teams allows me to collaborate, share responsibilities, and stay focused on the areas where I can add the most value.

In terms of self-care, I lean on practices that ground me spiritually and emotionally. Prayer, meditation, and reflection keep me centered.

Reading and sometimes stepping away to reconnect with nature help me reset. I also turn to creative outlets, music, art, and expression, which brings balance and joy.

And I make it a point to celebrate small wins. Every time a bill moves forward, every time a woman feels encouraged, every time a young girl is inspired, that gives me fuel to keep going. Those moments remind me why the work matters and why it is worth sustaining.

What impact do you hope the Reserved Seats for Women Bill will have on the lives of Nigerian women, particularly those in marginalized or underrepresented communities?

I hope it means that women in rural areas, women with little formal education, women from minority ethnic or religious communities, and women with disabilities will finally see themselves reflected in

governance. In my role in leading public hearings for the Reserved Seats for Women’s Bill, I have come face to face with widows, farmers, and teachers, women who have never imagined that someone like them

could one day hold leadership at the state or national level. I want this bill to unlock that imagination, to give them tangible reasons to believe in governance again.

Representation is not a privilege; it is a right. And when that right is honored, development follows. Development that is not abstract but

practical, touching communities in ways that matter. It could mean more responsive laws and policies around maternal health, childcare, schooling, and safety. It could mean greater investment in infrastructure like roads and electricity, which shape women’s daily lives. It could mean that resources are allocated more fairly to address issues that predominantly affect women and girls.

Most of all, I hope the bill creates role models in local communities. When a girl in a village sees a woman elected to office, she begins to believe that leadership is possible for her too. Over time, this creates a cultural shift where women are no longer treated as exceptions in politics but as regular, indispensable features of our democracy.

How do you see the Reserved Seats for Women Bill fitting into Nigeria’s broader democratic development and efforts to strengthen governance and representation?

I see the Reserved Seats for Women Bill as part of the natural maturity of our democracy. True democracy is not just about casting ballots, it is about whose voices are heard, whose needs are represented, and whose perspectives shape the laws and policies that govern us.

For nearly 26 years, women have been largely excluded from that space, and this Bill is a

corrective measure to bring reality closer to the democratic promise of “government of the people.”

When women are included in decision-making, governance becomes stronger. Global evidence shows that corruption tends to be lower, policies become more inclusive, and social cohesion improves. Nigeria cannot continue to sideline nearly half of its population and still claim democratic

legitimacy.

Reserved seats also strengthen our credibility, both internationally and

domestically. They bring us in line with commitments we have already made, whether through CEDAW, the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, or the Sustainable Development Goals,

especially SDG 5 on gender equality.

Passing this Bill would not only transform representation within our country, it would signal to the world that Nigeria is ready to practice what it preaches about democracy and inclusion.

What are your goals and aspirations for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, and how do you see it impacting Nigerian society?

My primary goal is for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill to pass into law as a

constitutional amendment. That is the foundation. But for me, the work does not stop at passage. Effective implementation is just as important, we must ensure that these seats are real, not symbolic. They must be properly funded, contested fairly, and backed with the institutional support that allows women to serve effectively.

Another aspiration I hold is to monitor and measure impact. Each election cycle, we need to evaluate whether these seats are doing what they are designed to do in helping women not to only occupy the reserved spaces but also gain the confidence, networks, and visibility to win in the general seats.

Reserved seats should be a launchpad, not a ceiling. On a deeper level, I want this Bill to shift culture. For too long, women in

legislative chambers have been treated as exceptions or novelties. My aspiration is for Nigerian society to see women’s leadership as normal, expected, and essential to governance.

If we achieve this, the impact on Nigerian society will be profound. We will see more just and responsive policies, stronger inclusion across every sector, and a meaningful reduction in gender inequalities. Girls growing up in Nigeria will be able to look at the National Assembly and know without doubt that they too can lead at the highest levels. Ultimately, this is about creating a

democracy where opportunity is not defined by gender, and where every voice counts equally.

What are the next steps in the passage and implementation of the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, and what role do you see yourself playing in this process?

The Reserved Seats for Women Bill, HB 1349, has already had its public hearing, and the next step is to ensure it successfully moves through the stages of legislative approval. That means securing two-thirds support in the National Assembly and, if required, ratification by the state legislatures. This is a tall order, but it is also a historic opportunity to write gender equity into the heart of our democracy.

Beyond the legislature, we need to keep building momentum. That involves continuous engagement with lawmakers, amplifying why this Bill matters, and holding conversations with different social groups so that their concerns are heard and their support consolidated. It also requires

deep collaboration with civil society—providing evidence, driving awareness, and showing ordinary Nigerians what reserved seats will mean for their daily lives.

We are also thinking ahead to implementation. Passing the Bill is not the

end of the journey. We must build mechanisms of accountability to ensure

that women who occupy reserved seats are visible, supported, and resourced and that they are not intimidated out of the space they have fought so hard to enter.

Looking back on your journey as an advocate, what advice would you give to young women who are just starting out in this field?

The first thing I would say is this: believe that your voice matters. That may sound simple, but it is often the hardest step. Many young women question whether what they feel or what they want to change is valid, and I want them to know that it absolutely is.

I would also urge them to find community. None of us succeeds alone. You need allies, mentors, and other women who will lift you up, share their mistakes as well as their victories, and remind you that you are not alone in this work.

Persistence is another lesson I have carried. Change can feel painfully slow, even invisible at times, but steady work builds momentum. Small sacrifices, consistent advocacy, and daily acts of courage eventually add up

to something larger than yourself.

And never stop learning. Whether it’s understanding policy, law, culture, or

studying what has worked in other African countries and beyond, knowledge is one of the greatest sources of power you can have as an advocate.

I also encourage young women to start local. Sometimes the most transformative changes happen in a community group or a local council. Those small wins ripple outward and prepare you for bigger battles.

Finally, care for yourself. Activism without rest leads to burnout. Celebrate the victories, however small, rest when your body and mind demand it, and keep hope alive. Because in this work, hope is fuel and without it, we cannot sustain the journey.