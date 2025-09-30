Sultan Urges NAF to Sustain Onslaught on Bandits, Criminal Elements

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and other security agencies to sustain its onslaught on terrorists, bandits and other criminals troubling the country.

Abubakar made the call when he received the newly deployed NAF Commander in charge of 119 Composite Group Sokoto, Grp. Capt. Jane Gimo, on a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Sokoto.

He pledged traditional rulers’ support for successful operations and urged the NAF leader to tighten his belt and face the challenges in recognition that the region was being confronted with security challenges.

”No society can exist without challenges, but more needs to be done to restore lasting peace in the region,” he said.

He appreciated the giant strides of the NAF in tackling banditry and other security challenges confronting the nation.

He explained that more needs to be done on tackling the insecurity related crimes for citizens to undertake their routine business for the nation’s growth and development.

Abubakar further described NAF as a partner in progress in ensuring peace and stability in the country.

”The Sultanate Council ensures cordial working relationships with security agencies and others,” the Sultan said.

Earlier, Gomu said the visit was to obtain royal blessing and solicit for continuous collaboration with the Sultanate Council as they were the custodians of all.

The commander said NAF would ensure swift airstrikes in coordinated military operations to tackle banditry, kidnapping for ransom, cattle rustling and otter crimes across the country.

He pledged continued synergy with the Sultanate Council, state government and other sister agencies on safeguarding the lives of citizens as well as continued moves to raid criminals’ hideouts.

He thanked the Sultan for his exemplary leadership and moral guidance to the Armed Forces.

He informed the Sultan of plans by the NAF to move to its permanent location on the Airport road in Sokoto.

He explained that the relocation would boost operational capacity, enhance air strikes, and improve support for ground troops engaged in counter-banditry operations across the region. (NAN)