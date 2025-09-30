  • Tuesday, 30th September, 2025

Nigeria at 65: Tinubu to Address Nation Wednesday Morning

Nigeria | 5 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will broadcast to the nation on Wednesday at 7 a.m., in commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.
According to a release issued on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, all television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are urged to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.

