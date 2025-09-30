New Cultural Brand ‘The Republic’ Launches in Abuja as Nigeria Marks 65th Independence Anniversary

As the nation celebrated its 65th Independence Day, a bold new cultural initiative, The Republic, was officially launched in Abuja, bringing African storytelling to the forefront through fashion, heritage, and community impact.

Despite heavy rainfall, a large crowd gathered for the unveiling of The Republic Experience Store, located at 33B Gana Street, Maitama, alongside the launch of the brand’s official website, www.therepublic.store. The event offered an immersive blend of fashion showcases, music, and creative performances, reflecting Africa’s rich history and future.

Timed deliberately with Independence Day celebrations, the launch served as more than a fashion debut, it was a symbolic cultural movement.



Founder Collins Osagie Omokaro shared the personal story behind the brand’s creation, citing his late mother, a fashion designer of 25 years, as a source of deep inspiration.

“This launch is about more than fashion,” Omokaro said. “It’s about honouring her legacy and honouring Africa itself. Our heritage is alive, our identity is powerful, and our future is bright.”

One of the highlights of the launch was the announcement of The Republic’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, pledging 5% of all proceeds to support displaced communities, green fashion, youth empowerment, and artisan development across the continent.