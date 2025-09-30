  • Tuesday, 30th September, 2025

First Lady Mourns Arise News Anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu, Describes Death as Painful, Unfortunate

Breaking | 9 seconds ago

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described the death of Arise News Anchor,
Somtochukwu Maduagwu in a robbery attack on her residence on Monday morning as untimely, painful and unfortunate.
The First Lady in the release issued on Tuesday stated: “I woke up to the sad news of the unfortunate and untimely death of one of our young and brilliant minds in the journalism profession, Somtochukwu Maduagwu.
“Her death is painful and quite unfortunate.
She has been cut down in her prime. I condole with the chairman Arise News Media, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, her family, friends colleagues, and loved ones. It is my hope and prayer that the perpetrators will be apprehended as soon as possible and brought to book.
“May her soul rest in peace, and may God give her family, and all her dear ones the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.