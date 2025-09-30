First Lady Mourns Arise News Anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu, Describes Death as Painful, Unfortunate

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described the death of Arise News Anchor,

Somtochukwu Maduagwu in a robbery attack on her residence on Monday morning as untimely, painful and unfortunate.

The First Lady in the release issued on Tuesday stated: “I woke up to the sad news of the unfortunate and untimely death of one of our young and brilliant minds in the journalism profession, Somtochukwu Maduagwu.

“Her death is painful and quite unfortunate.

She has been cut down in her prime. I condole with the chairman Arise News Media, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, her family, friends colleagues, and loved ones. It is my hope and prayer that the perpetrators will be apprehended as soon as possible and brought to book.

“May her soul rest in peace, and may God give her family, and all her dear ones the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”