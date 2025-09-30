EU Donates N26 Million to Support Children Affected by Conflict in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos





The European Union (EU), through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has donated N26 million to support children affected by conflict in Plateau State.

The intervention, implemented under the African Peace and Stability Architecture Programme, is to provide food, school supplies, and other essentials for internally displaced children in Mangu, Bokkos, Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bassa Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, represented by the Permanent Secretary to the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Dayi Timothy, flagged-off the initiative in Jos, commending the EU and ECOWAS for their timely support, noting that peace and security remain central to his administration’s development agenda.

He said, “This initiative aligns with our government’s first policy thrust of peace and security. We recognize our partners the Peace Building Agency, civil society, and local authorities for their support.

Plateau State is committed to taking leadership in peace building while ensuring humanitarian relief and development go hand in hand.”

Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Sintiki Tarfa Ube, explained the intervention was funded by the EU to restore dignity and hope to children affected by violence.

She said, “At the heart of the humanitarian development peace nexus is resilience. By supporting food, education, and psychosocial needs, we are laying the foundation for peace and prosperity, not only in Plateau State but across the region.”

Also speaking, Deputy Director of Humanitarian Affairs, Mr. Yakubu Adamu praised the EU and ECOWAS for prioritizing displaced women and children. He described the intervention as timely and strategic, pledging the ministry’s continued collaboration with partners to expand humanitarian assistance and link it with long-term recovery.

Director General of the Plateau State Peace Building Agency, Mrs. Julie Sanda said the programme reflects government’s commitment to peace, security, and social justice.

She warned that without urgent interventions, the state risks losing a generation of children to displacement and disrupted education.

Representing the beneficiaries, Camp Coordinator of St Gregory IDP Camps in Bokkos Local Government Area, Mr. Malau Malan, expressed gratitude to ECOWAS, the EU, and the African Union for the support.

He assured the resources would be used judiciously to improve children’s welfare and promised fair and transparent distribution.