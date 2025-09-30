Bauchi Gov Drops Women’s Affairs Commissioner

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has approved a minor change in the composition of the State Executive Council with the removal of the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development, Hajiya Zainab Baban Takko.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, confirmed that the commissioner has been relieved of her appointment with immediate effect.

The governor expressed appreciation to Hajiya Zainab Baban Takko for her services to the state, and wished her success in her future endeavours.

The development is part of ongoing adjustments in the state cabinet aimed at strengthening governance and service delivery in Bauchi State.