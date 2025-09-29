NiMet Unveils Stakeholder Engagement Forum to Foster Transparency,

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), said it has embarked on a new era of engagements with the launch of its Stakeholder Engagement Forum, aimed at strengthening connections with its diverse audience.

This initiative reflects the Agency’s growing commitment to improving communication and service delivery across Nigeria’s weather and climate sectors.

NiMet Director Public Affairs, and Consumer Protection, Mrs. Funke Adebayo-Arowojobe, who was instrumental in initiating the forum and has been championing a case for NiMet’s public image and visibility locally and internationally said the agency was charged with collecting, analysing, and disseminating weather and climate data.

She said the agency also provides critical forecasts and climate services across multiple sectors, advising on government policies and conducting research that supports Nigeria’s socio-economic development while protecting lives and property.

Mrs. Adebayo-Arowojobe explained that she was responsible for positively projecting NIMET locally and internationally, its public relations, sensitisation and advocacy, and ensuring that NiMet’s work resonates with and serves its stakeholders effectively.

She said the Stakeholder Engagement Forum, a first-of-its-kind initiative in NiMet,with the theme:

“Early Warnings: Raising Awareness on Climate Risks and Promoting Early Action” reflects the agency’s vision.

“This forum is an avenue to project NiMet, showcase our products, and intimately connect with stakeholders and the public informing them about our strategic plans, progress and even challenges”she said.

According to her, it emerges against the backdrop of nearly two years under the direction of DG/CEO Professor Charles Anosike, who has driven reforms that included the upgrade of forecasting equipment and the improvement of staff welfare.

Arowojobe highlighted the forum’s core objectives as opening communication channels with stakeholders, understanding how the agency is perceived, as well as learning precisely what problems it is required to solve .

“This engagement is essential to improving client satisfaction and managing expectations which is one of the core functions of the directorate.

For inquiries, she urges the general public to reach out to the agency on

consumerprotection@nimetagency.org.ng

She further emphasised the diverse makeup of NiMet’s stakeholders who were federal and state governments , policymakers, users in the aviation, agriculture, education, and private sectors , and the general public, underlining the importance of tailored dialogue.

According to her the forum’s agenda spotlights several priorities such as enhancing service delivery by listening closely to stakeholders needs, reinforcing NiMet’s value proposition to sustain patronage, and create

shared successes.

“We hope this reform will build trust and foster inclusion through clear, concise, and transparent communication” she added.

While NiMet has garnered strength in aviation, agriculture, environmental management, and hydrological sectors, there is an ambition to broaden impact in the marine, oil and gas, health, construction and other industries.