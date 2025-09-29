‘Nigeria House of Commons’ Champions Youth Inclusion

As Nigeria prepares to mark its 65th Independence Day, the Executive Director of Africana League, the civic engagement organisation behind Nigeria’s first political reality TV show, ‘Nigeria House of Commons,’ Glory Ukwenga, has called for greater youth participation in politics and governance, stressing that the country’s future depends on empowering the next generation.

As a platform designed to demystify legislative processes and inspire a new wave of political leadership, Ukwenga underscored the urgency of creating real avenues for young people to engage meaningfully in governance.

Currently airing on YouTube, ‘Nigeria House of Commons’ is in its first season with 13 episodes. It follows a mock parliament where young Nigerians, representing their states across two mock party lines, debate national policies and critical issues that affect citizens’ daily lives. Topics debated so far include the removal of fuel subsidies, state policing as a response to insecurity, food price regulation, and reforms to the NYSC policy, healthcare, and migration.

Citing the limited progress made since the passage of the Not Too Young To Run Act, Ukwenga noted that systemic barriers continue to prevent young Nigerians from playing active roles in politics.

“For too long, young Nigerians have been spectators in their own country’s story. The ‘Nigeria House of Commons’ creates a space where they can move from the sidelines to the centre stage. Here, they debate motions, test ideas, and prove that leadership is not about age or privilege, but about vision and character. Our goal is simple: to ignite the passion of millions of young Nigerians for nation-building and to show that the future of our democracy rests in their hands,” she said.

The show is inclusive of young women and men, as well as Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), ensuring that voices often excluded from the national conversation are represented.

Also lending her voice at the event was Hon. Mary Victor-Magaji, a contestant on the show representing Kebbi State and a person living with visual impairment. She highlighted the importance of inclusivity and drew attention to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

“Persons with disabilities should be seen first as people, not as cases for charity. True nation-building means bringing us to the table, recognising our skills, and making room for our contributions. Disability is not inability, and a more inclusive Nigeria is possible only when no group is left behind,” she stated.

As Nigeria reflects on 65 years of independence, the Nigeria House of Commons is positioning itself as a civic innovation tool to reimagine leadership, one where ideas, vision, and character take centre stage, and where young Nigerians are empowered to drive the future of the nation.