BoI Gets ISO 27701 Certification for Milestone in Data Protection

· Olusi: Award reinforces trust in our ability to protect the data of customers, partners, stakeholders

James Emejo in Abuja

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification for Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS) by the British Standards Institution (BSI).

The award means that the development finance institution has operated a structured framework to manage, process, and safeguard sensitive data relating to customers, employees, and third parties.

The certification by BSI, a globally recognised authority in auditing and certification – remains a top privacy standard and aligns with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), and other global privacy requirements.

Commenting on the award, Managing Director/Chief Executive, BoI, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, said it reinforced trust in the bank’s ability to protect the data of customers, partners, and stakeholders while meeting the highest international standards.

He added that recognition represented a proactive commitment to privacy management by the bank.

The certification further extends the bank’s existing ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification which was first obtained in 2019.

The framework enforces strong privacy controls, integrates privacy management into information security practices, and defines clear roles and responsibilities for data protection.

BoI is the first Development Finance Institution (DFI) and second bank in the country to achieve the certification – a milestone that reflects its commitment to global best practices in privacy and security.

The bank, in a statement issued by its Divisional Head, Public Relations, Theodora Amechi, explained that the scope of the certification covers the full lifecycle of Personally Identifiable Information (PII), including collection, storage, processing, sharing, and disposal.

As both a PII Controller and Processor, BoI has embedded comprehensive privacy controls across its physical and digital infrastructure.

Essentially, the recognition enhances its credibility and positions it as a leader in privacy information management within the country’s banking and development finance sector.