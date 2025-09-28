Obumneme Akunyili: Four Years After, We Are Yet to Move on After the Painful Murder of Our Dad

In commemoration of his father’s fourth anniversary, Mr. Obumneme Akunyili, the Director of Project Monitoring in Anambra State and the last son of late Prof. Dora and Dr. Chike Akunyili, has said that nobody in his family has ever truly moved on from what he described as gruesome murder of his father.

He said this in a statement during the annual medical outreach held at St. Leo’s Hospital, Nike Lake, Enugu, to celebrate and honour the legacy of his father who was killed on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 by unknown gunmen at Afor Nkpor junction, Onitsha in Anambra State.

In his words: “It is devastating when I scroll through my phone and see videos of my father’s death. Although, I feel as the years go by, it is not as painful again. You try to remember and hold on to the positive memories but the pains will always be there. It is something that if you reached at it, it bites back but life must go on. I have my own kids now that needs me and I try to take some lessons I learnt from my father. You get overwhelmed by life but the pain never goes away.

According to him; “we wish our father was alive, that is what is most important to our family. It is such a tragic and pathetic death. The former Governor of Anambra State once told me that the syndicates have been gunned down but that doesn’t bring our father back. But, I am more of indifferent because these are young people who probably live by the gun and die by the gun.”

He added: “looking back about his good deeds. My father was all about charity. Last year, we couldn’t do a bigger one as usual due to some constructions in areas of the hospital and a lot of difficulties with the family. But we still carried out act of charity in our personal lives. However, we have put structures in place to make sure that things go forward and at the end of the day this is charity we do by ourselves and not ask anybody for help. Just to honour our parents especially our father whose anniversary is today.

When asked about the cost, he said, “the cost implication of putting this together is something that my business education prepared me for. We the children have budgeted for it by saving, gathering profits, and my siblings who are largely in medical field helped with it. Most of our expenses are in the purchasing of drugs. The aspect people really helped us and I feel is most important is the lots of professionals and doctors that are present on this day. They come and spend their time. These are colleagues of my father, friends, people he taught, young doctors that learnt under him and they are willing to give their day, their time from morning till night seeing patients after patients. For me, their time is so much more valuable to us and that we are happy to provide an environment for them to do that with the collaboration of the hospital that can help all the people in need.

He said the feedbacks had been exceptional. I just hope we keep it on as God blesses us to get better and find more ways to honour my father and to help the less privileged.