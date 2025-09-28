  • Sunday, 28th September, 2025

Global Community Day: ISACA Hosts Medical Outreach

Business | 9 hours ago

The ISACA Lagos Chapter has said that it will join ISACA Global in marking the annual Community Day on Saturday, October 4, 2025. In alignment with this year’s global theme of service and impact, the Lagos Chapter said it is organising a Medical Outreach aimed at promoting health awareness and supporting community well-being.

Speaking on the initiative,  President of ISACA Lagos Chapter, Mr Justus Osuji explained that this year’s focus is on medical outreach, with special emphasis on preventive care and wellness education. “Through medical check-ups, wellness education, and care, we are demonstrating ISACA’s commitment to service and positive impact beyond technology and governance,” Mr. Osuji said.

The event will take place at the Local Government School, located at 17 Tiwalade Street, Shogunle, where  our partners.. the Nigerian Police Force Hospital, Ikeja  and volunteers will provide free health services to the local community.

Osuji further encouraged members to actively participate in the outreach, emphasizing the importance of the ISACA Community Day. “ISACA Community Day reminds us that when we come together, we create meaningful change,” he noted.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.