Expert Advocates Mandatory Mental Health Evaluations For Civil Servants, Students

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

A renowned expert in Guidance and Counselling from the University of Calabar, Professor James Ejue, has advocated a mandatory annual mental health evaluations for civil servants, public servants, and students.

Ejue, a former provost of the Federal Collage of Education, Obudu, made the call within the week as a sideline with the media shortly after he presented the University of Calabar 145th Inaugural Lecture delivered at the University of Calabar, International Conference Centre, in Calabar, Cross River State.

He said his advocacy became necessary against the backdrop of worldwide epidemic of Substance Use Disorder, and its negative impacts on their users and the larger society.

Ejue said conducting regular mental health evaluations could result in the identification of persons with mental health challenges that require immediate medical attention, and effective treatment.

He said the trend of substance abuse has become more worrisome as young people are rapidly embracing the lifestyle which is damaging to them and the society they live in.

The university don said it was very necessary for professional counsellors to conduct annual mental health evaluations, and develop therapies to support individuals struggling with substance use disorder.

Ejue said that everyone shares the blame for the current state of mental health in the country, urging that the social and mental health issue needed to be addressed through collective efforts.

He said that “By supporting mental health, individuals can become more productive, focused, and creative, ultimately benefiting their personal and professional lives.”

He said that “to effectively implement mandatory mental health evaluations, organisations can Integrate Mental Health into Workplace Wellness Programmes, Provide mental health days, on-site counseling, and workshops to promote mental well-being.”

Speaking on the use of digital tools, the professor said that organisations and professionals can leverage mental health apps, wearable devices, and online platforms to make evaluations more accessible, and data-driven.

Ejue appealed to management of organisations to ensure that professional counsellors are equipped to provide effective support and interventions in the interest of the society.