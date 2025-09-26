The Sahara Centre Launches Mangrove Sessions to Spark Dialogue Through Film, Literature

The Sahara Centre has unveiled a new initiative titled Mangrove Sessions, a monthly series designed to foster critical engagement through film, literature, and creative storytelling. The program aims to explore how cultural narratives can shape public thought and inspire sustainable change across African communities.

The inaugural session, scheduled for Saturday, October 4th, will be hosted in collaboration with Yenwa Gallery. It will feature the screening of two films that delve into the relationship between people and the natural world, highlighting how communities derive identity and resilience from their environments. A guided conversation will follow, focusing on how nature’s lessons can inform sustainable development practices.

“We are using film as a starting point for the conversations our society needs to have,” said Dr. Adun Okupe, Executive Director of The Sahara Centre. “Each film we select connects to real challenges we face, and opens up space to ideate around how we live and build systems in our communities. The films we are screening this year reflect our ongoing work to centre indigenous knowledge as a strategy for Africa’s future.”

Led by newly appointed TSC Fellow Lanre Olupona, a filmmaker and founder of Motioniere Studios, the sessions will emphasize small-group dialogue and reflection. Olupona’s work spans directing, cinematography, and documentary curation, with a focus on how stories shape collective understanding. His leadership signals the Centre’s commitment to cultivating voices that contribute to Africa’s cultural and intellectual future.

As part of the initiative, The Sahara Centre will curate an archive of influential films, books, and documentaries that have shaped the thinking of prominent Nigerians and Africans. These works will feature in future sessions, with authors, directors, and curators invited to share personal insights on how these pieces have informed their perspectives.

“The Yenwa Art Lab is committed to celebrating culture while fostering dialogue that connects our heritage to contemporary issues,” said Ugonna Ibe Ejiogu, Artistic Director of Yenwa Art Lab. “Partnering with The Sahara Centre on the Mangrove Sessions aligns perfectly with our mission to use culture as a catalyst for reflection, learning, and innovation.”

Upcoming sessions will explore themes such as intergenerational storytelling, matriarchy, resilience, traditional healing and wellbeing, and cultural innovation. The Sahara Centre also plans to release curated reading and viewing lists to accompany each theme, further enriching the experience for participants.

With Mangrove Sessions, The Sahara Centre continues its mission to empower communities by transforming indigenous knowledge into practical tools for societal change.