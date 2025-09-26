ITF DG Justifies Proposed Plan to Export Skilled Manpower Amid Country’s Deficit

•Declares products finishing bane of Nigerian artisans, partners Italy for upgrade

James Emejo in Abuja





The Director-General/Chief Executive, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dr. Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, yesterday said it is working with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to ensure that the country’s skilled manpower is exported to other countries.

The ITF boss objected to critics who have opposed the export of local talents at a period when the country is in dire need of skilled labour to achieve its industrial targets.

However, addressing journalists while on a spot check of trainees undergoing project management examination as part of the second phase of the SUPA training programme in Abuja, he said the benefits of skilled labour export outweighed its shortcomings for the country.

Ogun said sending skilled manpower to other countries had the potential to attract foreign exchange which the country so desires, thereby supporting livelihoods, stability and growth of the economy.

He said currently, ITF was already training trainers in leatherwork and fabrics, focusing especially on international finishing standards.

He said while Nigeria produces strong shoes, bags, and garments, their finishing often falls short, adding that the fund is currently partnering with Italian institutions to send trainers abroad to “upgrade their skills in finishing”.

Nonetheless, Ogun stated that the examination was for ITF trainees, who have just completed their training under the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN).

He said, “We made it clear to Nigerians that after training, there must also be examinations. Training without assessment is incomplete. Equally, if the examinations are not of high quality, then the training itself has little value.

“That is why we are committed to raising our trainees to international standards, starting with this first examination in project management.

“We have gone around Abuja to monitor how the exams are being conducted and to ensure the process is smooth. Where some trainees may not fully understand English, we teach in a way that helps them grasp the concepts clearly. This makes them better prepared to function in the market, just like other nations—take the Chinese for example—who may not speak English fluently but still succeed globally.”

He said about 30,000 participants were sitting for the first batch of exams nationwide, a100,000 trainees in total.

He said, “But because we do not yet have enough training centers that meet international standards, we are conducting the exams in phases.

“This is why we are calling on well-meaning Nigerians to invest in skill acquisition centers of international repute. There are already too many private schools; what the country needs now are functional skills centers.

“The ITF, with government support, will provide trainees and even pay for their training. Imagine running a training center where the government sends you students and also pays for their training—you won’t even need to look for students yourself.”

He said, “Currently, we cover about 30 trade areas, and this will continue to expand. In addition to project management, there are other soft-skill programmes such as industrial safety.

“Too often, safety is neglected in Nigeria—whether it’s people working in confined spaces, exposed electrical wires, unsafe construction sites, or slippery floors. We have taught our trainees about these hazards, and they will also sit for safety exams.”

Continuing, he said, “Another important area is patriotism and professional ethics, developed in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency. Our trainees are being taught how to behave responsibly, how to treat customers with respect, and how to apply ethical standards in their work.

“Once they are certified and licensed, we will place them in a digital marketplace where their services can be accessed. For example, if someone needs a plumber in Wuse, they can search the platform, find plumbers, check reviews, and hire. The review system will encourage professionalism—good service will attract higher ratings, which in turn draws more customers.

“This initiative has the strong support of the President, and despite challenges, we remain committed to its success. We urge Nigerians to establish more skills centers to strengthen the system.”