THISDAY, Arise TV, Others Emerge as Partners of 2025 Onitsha Ofala Festival 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The steering committee of the 2025 Onitsha Ofala Festival has announced the sponsors and partners of this year’s event ahead of the event.

The Chairman of Strategic Marketing and Communications Subcommittee of the 2025 Onitsha Ofala Festival, Mr Nn’emeka Maduegbuna, disclosed this in a pre-event press conference held at Ime Obi Onicha, Ezechima Square, Onitsha.

He announced THISDAY/Arise Media Group as its media partners for the event which is scheduled to hold October 17 and 18.

Other media partners announced for the event are Afia TV/Afia Radio and Pop Central TV.

The National Council for Arts and Culture, Globacom Limited, NigerBev Limited, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Zenith Bank and International Breweries PLC were also unveiled as partners in the upcoming festival.

Maduegbuna assured Nigerians that this year’s festival promises to be unique in many ways, saying the Ofala has been noted as a significant cultural festival in Africa.

He said: “The Ofala Festival is a celebration of the rich heritage of the Onicha Ado N’Idu kingdom, showcasing royal dances, tributes, parades and music.

“The purpose of the Ofala is twofold: it marks the Obi’s successful negotiation of the kingdom’s fortunes during seclusion and commemorates the discovery of yam as a food source.

“The Iru Ofala and Azu Ofala, which span two days, are the highpoints featuring the monarch’s parade and dance, as well as elaborate displays by age-grade societies in colourful uniforms.

“This year’s festival promises to be an exciting experience, with a range of traditional and modern activities. Our theme for 2025, ‘Njiko na Ntachi,’ Unity and Perseverance emphasizes the importance of community and resilience.

“We aim to foster unity, promote resilience, and uphold enduring communal values that define our community.”