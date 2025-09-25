Ibori Mourns Oskar Ibru

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, has expressed sadness over the death of respected Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Olorogun Oskar Ibru.

The scion of the Ibru dynasty and the chairman of the Ibru Organisation died after a brief illness on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at the age of 67.

Born on August 11, 1958, Ibru was the eldest son of the late industrialist, Michael Ibru, and one of the leading figures in Nigeria’s corporate and philanthropic spheres.

In a post on his official social media handles, Ibori, who described the late Ibru as a ‘dear brother’, prayed for the repose of his soul.

He wrote “Skidoo!!! So long my dear brother! Sleep well in the Lord. Tode Olorogun Oscar Ibru!! Igbruuuuuuuuuu!!!”