  • Thursday, 25th September, 2025

Ibori Mourns Oskar Ibru

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, has expressed sadness over the death of respected Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Olorogun Oskar Ibru.

The scion of the Ibru dynasty and the chairman of the Ibru Organisation died after a brief illness on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at the age of 67.

Born on August 11, 1958, Ibru was the eldest son of the late industrialist, Michael Ibru, and one of the leading figures in Nigeria’s corporate and philanthropic spheres.

In a post on his official social media handles, Ibori, who described the late Ibru as a ‘dear brother’, prayed for the repose of his soul.

He wrote “Skidoo!!! So long my dear brother! Sleep well in the Lord. Tode Olorogun Oscar Ibru!! Igbruuuuuuuuuu!!!”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.