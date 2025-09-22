Yakassai Hosts BAT Ideological Group as 36 State Coordinators Unveil Handbook in Abuja

Sunday Ehigiator

The Director General of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Dr. Umar Tanko Yakasai, recently hosted members of the BAT Ideological Group in Abuja, during a courtesy visit that culminated in the official unveiling of the group’s handbook.

The event brought together coordinators of the BAT Ideological Group from all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), highlighting its nationwide structure and reach.

In his remarks, Dr. Yakasai commended the convener of the group, Hon. Bamidele Atoyebi, for what he described as a laudable initiative to institutionalise the ideology of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through structured political education and grassroots sensitisation.

“I am impressed with the group’s commitment to promoting awareness of government policies and strengthening political participation across the country,” Yakasai said.

Also, present was Alhaji Tejumade Suleiman, patron of the BAT Ideological Group and a long-time associate of President Tinubu, who described the handbook’s unveiling as a milestone and pledged continued support for the group’s mission.

Speaking on the group’s objectives, Atoyebi said the handbook would serve as a “compass” for members, guiding them in advancing Tinubu’s vision of progressive governance.

He emphasised that the BAT Ideological Group was not a conventional support body but a network of technocrats with the capacity to contribute meaningfully at the highest levels of national development.

He listed the group’s activities to include sensitisation campaigns on local government autonomy, healthcare reforms, the NELFUND student loan scheme, and the ₦45,000 monthly stipend for technical college students under the TVET reform agenda.

Atoyebi further disclosed that the group had invested about ₦20 million in deploying drones nationwide to monitor federal projects and ensure equitable development.

Other contributions include the sponsorship of radio jingles, donation of a functional website to the TSG for coordination of support groups, and formal registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), which he said demonstrates the group’s commitment to sustainability.

He urged the coordinators to study and apply the provisions of the new handbook, stressing that Tinubu’s values of public service, inclusiveness, humility, and progressive ideals must remain the guiding principles of their operations.