UNICEF, LSPHCB Host Football Tourney to Kick Away Zero Dose, Polio

Funmi Ogundare and Esther Oluku

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Nigeria, weekend, partnered with the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board (LSPHCB) to host the Vaccinate Your Superstar Football Tournament, with the theme, ‘Kick Away Zero Dose and Polio’.

The two-month long tournament, the first of its kind to be hosted in Lagos, climaxed after 23 matches and over 60 goals achieved.

Vinod Football Academy won the first-place position after defeating Great Olympic Football Academy in the finals. The team smiled home with a cash prize of N500,000.

The second to fourth place winners received cash prizes of N 300, 000, N250,000 and N150,000, respectively.

UNICEF Social and Behaviour Change Specialist, Aderonke Akinola-Akinwole, explained that the initiative was aimed at stimulating male awareness and involvement in routine vaccination.

“The whole essence of this football tournament is to kick away zero dose and polio by having men to be more active in routine immunization and vaccinations for children. We believe that men are decision makers, men have authority within their families and within their community.

The authorities, she noted, should not just be for provision of basic services for their children, but also to become the most valuable protectors of children and their health when it comes to vaccination.

“When men support immunization, we see a double leap in terms of uptake and access, reduce zero dose and also champion immunization to reduce the circulation of vaccine preventable virus amongst our children,”Akinola-Akinwole stated.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, urged Nigerians to take advantage of routine vaccination to support the dreams and aspiration of their children.

According to him, the vaccination has been endorsed by the governor as safe and fit for purpose.

He stated, “The governor has approved these vaccines. Not only is it healthy, it is free. If a child is not healthy, will that child be able to reach his full potentials? No. So, if we want the best for our children, it is important that we ensure they get vaccinated.”

The captain of Vinod Football Academy, Haruna Abdulazeez, noted the tournament has given the players an opportunity to understand the importance of immunization to human wellbeing.

“This has taught me that immunization is very important because nobody wants to spend their money on preventable diseases and vaccination will help people live healthier lives,” he said.