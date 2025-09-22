Private Sector Actors Commit to Scaling Action on SDGs

Oluchi Chibuzor

In a bold move to accelerate Africa’s progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notable private sector actors in the country have pledged to scale initiatives that deliver real change in communities across Nigeria.

This was disclosed during the Africa Social Impact Summit 2025 Partners Connect high-level event organised by Sterling One Foundation, in partnership with the United Nations, Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Budget and Planning, and British Council Nigeria, that united private sector leaders, development partners, and policymakers to drive measurable social impact.

Speaking at the event, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, who underscored the event’s purpose said, “ASIS has always been about catalyzing impact through collaboration. Partners Connect ensures that the energy from the Summit translates into measurable outcomes that uplift communities and address Africa’s most pressing challenges.”

Speaking on behalf of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Thembekile Dube-Ncube reinforced the global importance of the gathering noting that Africa needs partnerships like coalitions of public, private, and development sector actors working together to deliver solutions at scale.

“The UN is committed to walking this journey with partners, ensuring no one is left behind.”

Donna McGowan, Country Director of British Council Nigeria, expressed pride in the Council’s role: “The British Council is honored to host this gathering and remains committed to strengthening social impact ecosystems that foster a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous Africa.”

The event brought together influential changemakers ahead of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, sending a strong signal that the continent’s private sector is ready to step up and co-create solutions for sustainable development.