Oyetola Woos Investors to Nigeria’s Marine, Blue Economy

Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has called on international investors to seize the vast opportunities in Nigeria’s marine and blue economy, describing the sector as a gateway to Africa’s economic transformation.

He made the call in London, United Kingdom, where he is participating in the ongoing London International Shipping Week (LISW) 2025, one of the world’s premier maritime gatherings.

Speaking at the Africa Maritime and Shipping Assembly, held at the headquarters of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as part of the LISW, Minister Oyetola, represented by the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, urged investors to look beyond short-term gains and embrace the long-term benefits of investing in Nigeria’s fast-evolving maritime landscape.

Delivering a keynote address on the topic “Navigating Regulatory Seas: Steering Africa’s Maritime Governance Towards Seamless Trade,” he underlined Nigeria’s commitment to regulatory reforms, port modernisation, maritime security, and sustainable shipping practices as critical pillars that make the country an attractive investment destination.

“Our oceans and inland waterways are our lifeblood, our highways to prosperity, and the very arteries that will fuel the African Continental Free Trade Area,” Oyetola said, stressing that Nigeria is committed to unlocking the full potential of its marine resources.

He noted that the government’s ambitious reforms are geared towards positioning the country as the maritime hub of West and Central Africa.

The Minister highlighted Nigeria’s significant progress in maritime security, citing the success of the Deep Blue Project, which has eliminated piracy in Nigerian waters and contributed to a sharp decline in incidents across the Gulf of Guinea.

He added that Nigeria has recorded three consecutive years without piracy attacks in its territorial waters, a feat that has earned commendations from the International Maritime Bureau.

“This is proof that Nigeria is a safe destination for maritime investments. Security of our seas is non-negotiable, and we are committed to sustaining these gains through technology-driven surveillance, strong legal frameworks such as the SPOMO Act, and regional collaboration,” he declared.