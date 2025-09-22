Olojo Festival 5km Road Race Promises World-class Experience in Ile-Ife

Organisers of the inaugural Olojo Festival 5km Road Race have assured the public of a world-class event this week in the ancient city of Ile-Ife, the cradle of Yorubaland.

The race, scheduled to hold during the iconic Olojo Festival, is the first road race recognised by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria to be organised alongside a major cultural celebration.

Olojo, meaning ‘Day of the First Dawn’, honors Ogun, the god of iron and war, and celebrates the mythical first day of creation in Yoruba cosmology.

Conceived by Sooko Adeleke Odewade in partnership with the Alade’fa Athletic Family Initiative, and endorsed by His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the race aims to empower youth, promote healthy living, and diversify the festival’s offerings.

“We want a race that is open to all Nigerian elite runners and everybody in and around Ile-Ife. A 5km distance is achievable for most people, making it inclusive for amateur runners and youth,’ said Race Director, Tony Osheku, a renowned track and field coach and former Nigerian distance running champion.

“Road races generate excitement and coverage, amplifying the festival’s reach. The race can draw spectators, sponsors, and tourists, boosting local businesses and hospitality sectors,” added Osheku who organised the first world-class cross country race in Nigeria in Jos in 2023.

Sooko Odewade emphasized the race’s long-term vision.

‘This race is a platform to identify raw potential, but it won’t stop there. We’re building a system of coaching, mentorship, and support long after the race ends.

‘Discussions are underway with universities, the state sports council, and veteran athletes, many of whom now thrive abroad, to provide post-race coaching and scholarship opportunities.

‘We want to help these young ones become world class athletes. If we can create role models from this effort, the ripple effect will inspire many others,’ Odewade said.

Osheku praised the commitment of Odewade and the Alade’fa family.

“Sooko Odewade is a man on a mission, and the mission is to develop the society through sports. He has found a worthy partner in the Aladefa family, a family that gave Nigeria world class athletes including high hurdler Taiwo Aladefa, an African Games champion and the first Nigerian to break 13 seconds in the 100m hurdles.”

Participants will receive certificates of participation, with special cash prizes awarded to category winners.

“This is more than a race,’ said an official from the Alade’fa Initiative. ‘It’s a movement, an investment in youth, in health, and in the cultural soul of our community.”