Oduwole, Norfund, Siemens Energy, Others to Drive Regional Industrialisation

Oluchi Chibuzor

West Africa holds vast untapped opportunities for a rapid and sustainable industrial revolution, from leveraging abundant raw materials for value-added production to unlocking regional trade under the AfCFTA and addressing the huge demand for reliable infrastructure and manufacturing capacity. Yet, challenges such as inadequate infrastructure and power, limited access to affordable finance, and skills gaps continue to hinder the region’s industrial ambitions.

To address this, the West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade (West Africa IMT) Summit & Exhibition, will take place in Lagos,

The Summit, the organisers said, will serve as a platform to examine how the region can accelerate industrialisation, strengthen manufacturing ecosystems, and expand intra-regional trade in ways that create jobs and enhance global competitiveness.

Speaking on the line-up of speakers and what stakeholders should expect at West Africa IMT 2025, Country Director – Nigeria & Portfolio Director – Energy for dmg Nigeria events, Wemimo Oyelana, emphasised, “From infrastructure development and reliable power for industries to access to affordable capital, our speakers represent the leaders driving transformation in policy, finance, and enterprise. Delegates should expect not only robust discussions but also opportunities to forge meaningful partnerships that can accelerate the region’s industrial future.’

“With its focus on industrialisation, manufacturing, and trade, the West Africa IMT Summit 2025 is set to become a defining forum for leaders to move from policy vision to practical implementation. By convening decision-makers and innovators from across the region, the Summit will help shape strategies that foster economic resilience, create jobs, and position West Africa as a globally competitive manufacturing hub.”