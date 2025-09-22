NIGERIA’S STOCKBROKERS: MISUNDERSTOOD OR FEARED?

SOLA ONI writes that the 2025 conference is an opportunity to redefine the identity of the stockbroker

As Nigeria charts its course toward becoming a $1 trillion economy, the credibility of its capital market has become more crucial than ever. At the heart of this transformation are stockbrokers. They are professionals who remain widely misunderstood, often viewed with skepticism, and frequently undervalued. Also known as securities dealers, these individuals are licensed, regulated, and professionally trained to act in the best interests of investors. They are far more than just traders; they are trusted advisors, financial educators, and vital enablers of capital mobilisation. Many Nigerian stockbrokers hold globally recognised credentials and bring extensive industry expertise to the table.

They are versatile, strategic professionals. Yet, despite their pivotal role, public awareness of their function and accessibility remains limited. The Market’s human interface in a financial world increasingly shaped by fintech, AI, and blockchain, one truth remains: technology cannot replace trust. Stockbrokers provide the human interface between the market and investors. They interpret, advise, and reassure and offer far more than transactional support. At a time when fraudulent investment schemes and Ponzi platforms threaten financial security, stockbrokers serve as a reliable counterforce. Under the leadership of Dr. Emomotimi Agada, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is intensifying enforcement against unregulated operators.

But enforcement alone is not enough. Nigerians need to know where to turn for professional, ethical, and regulated financial guidance and stockbrokers should be their first point of call. Charting the Future: CIS 2025 Conference. Recognising the shifting dynamics in global finance, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has chosen the theme “Capital Markets in a Digital, Ethical, and Sustainable Era: Charting Pathways for Economic Transformation” for its 2025 Annual Stockbrokers’ Conference, to be held in Abuja from October 16–17. This theme reflects the current global capital market agenda: expanding access through digital innovation, restoring trust through ethical governance, and aligning investments with sustainability goals. Yet, none of these goals can be achieved in Nigeria without well-equipped, empowered, and ethical stockbrokers leading the charge. Restoring trust through policy support credibility in the capital market cannot be legislated; it must be earned daily through ethical conduct, transparency, and meaningful investor engagement. Stockbrokers play this role consistently, but they require government and regulatory support to operate at full capacity.

Public policy should prioritise greater visibility and recognition of licensed stockbrokers, technology access and infrastructure support, stronger investor protection frameworks and incentives for ethical practice and financial literacy campaigns. Stockbrokers must be seen as partners in national development, particularly in areas such as retail investor inclusion, SME financing, and long-term capital formation. Technology Needs Trust While digital platforms continue to reshape financial access, technology alone is not a solution.

Trust remains the true foundation of any financial system and trust is built by people. As Nigeria moves into areas like ESG investing, green bonds, and digital asset markets, stockbrokers must be empowered to guide both institutional and retail investors through this evolving landscape. Redefining the Profession. The CIS is already laying the groundwork by promoting capital market education, engaging students, and showcasing stockbroking as a viable and impactful career path. These long-term efforts are vital to restoring public confidence and creating a financially literate generation of investors.

The 2025 Conference is more than a professional gathering. It is a national opportunity to redefine the identity and purpose of the Nigerian stockbroker. With the right tools, a strong ethical foundation, and strategic support, stockbrokers can become central figures in rebuilding investor trust and powering sustainable economic growth. Time for Action. It is time for government, regulators, and financial institutions to recognise the stockbroker not just as a market participant, but as a catalyst for economic transformation. A strong presence by top-level government officials, especially stockbrokers, at the upcoming CIS Conference would be a meaningful step in bridging the gap between policy and practice. In an era where trust is the most valuable currency, Nigeria’s stockbrokers should not be feared or sidelined. They should be understood, supported, and elevated as vital partners in the nation’s economic future.

Oni, an Integrated Communications Strategist, Chartered Stockbroker, Commodity Broker and Capital Market Registrar, is the Chief Executive Officer, Sofunix Investment and Communications