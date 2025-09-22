NEC Endorses NASENI’s Solar-powered Irrigation Pumps

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has said that it welcomes the endorsement of its solar-powered irrigation pumps by the National Economic Council (NEC) for nationwide rollout ahead of the 2025 dry-season farming.

“This landmark decision, taken at NEC’s 152nd meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja underscores the Council’s confidence in NASENI’s capacity to deliver homegrown, energy-efficient solutions that directly respond to Nigeria’s food security challenges. For decades, Nigerian farmers have struggled with the high cost of irrigation, heavily dependent on fuel-powered pumps.

“In line with its 3Cs mandate—Creation, Collaboration, and Commercialization—NASENI developed the solar-powered irrigation pump as an affordable, energy-efficient, and sustainable alternative. The NASENI solar irrigation pump is also designed to help boost agricultural productivity by lowering operational costs for farmers, increasing yields, raising incomes, and improving rural livelihoods,” it said in a statement.

Speaking on the development, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, commended NEC’s resolution;

“NEC’s decision is a strong vote of confidence in our ability to deliver energy-efficient, homegrown solutions that will boost food production, lower costs for farmers, and secure livelihoods. Special appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the continuous support, ensuring NASENI remains at the forefront of advancing his administration’s reforms on industrialization, technology transfer, and food security. Together, we are building a more resilient agricultural sector, harvesting more sustainably and unlocking infinite possibilities for Nigeria.”