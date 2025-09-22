NCF, Renaissance Africa, Bayelsa Govt Drive Conservation Gains with Biodiversity Action Plan

Bennett Oghifo

In a bid to safeguard the fragile Taylor Creek Forest and promote sustainable livelihoods in Bayelsa State, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited (formerly Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited), in partnership with the Bayelsa State Government and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), has deepened implementation of the Gbaran-Biodiversity Action Plan (BAP).

The initiative, which spans 23 forest-dependent communities across four clans—Okordia, Zarama, Biseni, and Tarakiri—within Yenagoa and Sagbama LGAs, is designed as a long-term programme to conserve biodiversity, empower host communities, and reduce pressure on the environment through sustainable alternatives.

So far, the project has engaged and trained 46 community forest rangers across 26 communities, equipping them with skills in patrols, forest governance, tree nursery establishment, and sustainable forest management. The rangers have also raised and nurtured over 16,500 indigenous tree seedlings, now successfully planted across Taylor Creek Forest communities, reinforcing ecological resilience and contributing to climate action.

In addition, more than 150 beneficiaries have been empowered with small-scale enterprises, including aquaculture, beekeeping, animal rearing, and cassava cultivation. Starter packs such as collapsible fishponds, fingerlings, goats, and improved cassava cuttings have been distributed, creating green jobs and reducing community dependence on unsustainable forest practices.

Speaking at one of the commemorative events, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Ebi Ben Ololo, who represented the Governor, emphasized that the project marks a new phase of community-driven environmental stewardship. “This project represents a turning point in how we manage our natural resources in Bayelsa. Beyond planting trees, we are nurturing a culture of responsibility and resilience in our communities. By empowering rangers and supporting alternative livelihoods, we are safeguarding Taylor Creek Forest for our children and generations to come,” he said.

The implementing partner, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, highlighted the significance of linking conservation with people-cantered development. Mr. Adedamola Ogunsesan, Director of Technical Programmes, NCF, noted: “What makes this project unique is the balance between protecting biodiversity and improving local livelihoods. By restoring the forest and supporting households with alternative sources of income, we are demonstrating that conservation and community prosperity can go hand in hand.”

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the programme. Pastor Charles Akhideno (Biodiversity Lead) Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited said: “At Renaissance Africa Energy, we see environmental stewardship as central to our operations. The Biodiversity Action Plan is not just about conservation—it is about people, livelihoods, and the shared future of Bayelsa communities. We remain committed to working with government, NCF, and local stakeholders to deliver lasting impact for both the environment and the people who depend on it.”

The Biodiversity Action Plan has also spurred bold policy steps. The Bayelsa State Government has suspended all logging activities, citing uncontrolled deforestation, illegal logging, wood smuggling, loss of biodiversity, and the absence of reforestation measures as key drivers of environmental degradation.

Through its multifaceted interventions—ranging from tree planting and ranger engagement to sustainable livelihood support—the BAP is already providing tangible benefits for communities while strengthening the ecological integrity of the Taylor Creek Forest.

With the project designed to run for eight years, Renaissance Africa Energy, NCF, and the Bayelsa State Government say they are confident that the initiative will help protect biodiversity, reduce the impacts of climate change, and secure a sustainable future for forest-dependent communities in Bayelsa State.