NAICOM Collaborates With SDGs Initiative to Deepen Insurance Penetration, Engage Youths

Ebere Nwoji

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), is collaborating with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Synergy Initiative to  create  greater awareness about insurance and engage Nigerian youths in the implementation of the SDGs.

The collaboration agreement was endorsed during a courtesy visit of the SDGs team to NAICOM in Abuja.

In his address during the visit, the Executive Director SDGs,  Mr. Usman Lawan, disclosed that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was  a support partner of the SDGs initiative, disclosing that  it had prepared to host a youth summit in partnership with the National Youth Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN). He noted that the aim of the summit was to raise awareness about the importance of youth participation in achieving the SDGs.

He added that NAICOM will foster collaboration between Nigerian youths and the Brazilian Embassy in supporting the SDGs.

He highlighted the specific roles of youths in the implementation of the SDGs.

He called for NAICOM’s support in sensitising young people on the importance of insurance, stressing that the summit intended to engage critical stakeholders to ensure its success.

In his response, the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Finance and Administration, Mr. Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon,  highlighted the Commission’s ongoing initiative with the Federal Ministry of Youth to engage one million youths in capacity building. He commended the SDGs Synergy Initiative for its forward-looking proposal and assured them of NAICOM’s collaboration to deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria.

