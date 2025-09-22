Kogi Tasks Private Schools on FG’s New Curriculum

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has urged private schools in the state to key into the implementation of a new curriculum recently introduced by the federal government as part of efforts to improve the standard of education.

This appeal came on the heelss of the engagement by the state government with proprietors of the private schools,, which aim at ensuring a smooth transition and effective implementation of the new curriculum that s expected to enhance the quality of education in the state.

This was stated when the state Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, engaged with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) at the weekend in Lokoja.

During the meetingJones commended the NAPPS’ contributions to the growth and development of the state education sector.

He solicited their collaboration to enhance the seamless implementationof the curriculum, and pledged itheirsupport to private schools operating in the state.

The meeting was a follow-up on the government’s ban on incessant graduation ceremonies in basic and secondary schools across the state on September 3, 2025.

The state government also restated its commitment to implementing the ban placed on compulsory customised textbooks and notebooks in schools in the state.

He stressed that the move aims to reduce the financial burden on parents and promote a more standardised approach to education.

The government also banned “students’ signing-out” ceremonies in tertiary institutions within the state.

He explained that while customised textbooks and notebooks may be allowed, they must be sold at prevailing market prices, and parents are not obligated to buy them from schools.

The commissioner emphasised the need for textbooks to be transferable to younger siblings and for parents to provide separate notebooks for class work and homework.

He reiterated that the newly introduced policies aimed at sanitising the school system and restoring the core values of education.

Jones emphasised the importance of private schools registering with NAPPS or the Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS) for effective coordination and communication.

He also highlighted the state government’s commitment to addressing issues of multiple taxation and other challenges faced by private schools.

Jones assured private schools of the government’s commitment to implementing the State Education Law, 2020, and urged them to familiarise themselves with the law.

The commissioner also promised to engage private schools in the implementation of the new school curriculum.

Meanwhile, the NAPPS Chairman, Mr. Reuben Jimoh, commended the commissioner for his leadership qualityand promised cooperation from private schools in implementing the new policies.

Also, the Director of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Mathew Salami, commended the private schools for their contributions to education development.

Salami called for a good working relationship with the ministry.

The ministry’s acting Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Omolayo Onasare, also commended the commissioner for his commitment to dutiesand urged participants to comply with the new policies.