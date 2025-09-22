Ikoyi Club Ladies’ Golf Section Unveils 50th Anniversary Tourney Logo, Lists Gains

The Ikoyi Club Ladies’ Golf Section, at the weekend, in Lagos, unveiled its 50th anniversary tournament logo.

The theme of the 50th anniversary tournament which will hold from November 12 to November 15, 2025, is: “Go Beyond – Golf and Golfing.”

It is mainly aimed at communicating the reach and impact of golf beyond the fairways on the course and into the fairways of life- preserving our environment, promoting biodiversity and creating a mindset of positivity; healthy, self-regulated and disciplined.”

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs lyabo Attah, a pioneer member of the club and Past Ladies’ Captain, relived her experiences as a golfer, as well as the progressive metamorphosis the club and tournament have undergone in the last 50 years.

She further urged more women to take up golfing, adding, “It is my desire therefore, to see that more women have taken up the game of Golf and also get their children / ward to also learn the sport.

Speaking in the same vein, the 2025 Ladies’ Captain, Mrs. Peggy Onwu, said: “this unveiling of the Open tournament logo is a milestone, given that it is 50 years of commitment, skills development and building connections with ladies across Africa and beyond”.

Similarly, members of the 50th Anniversary Open Tournament Organising Committee, Rerhe Idonije and Yemi Afariogun, respectively, further amplified the significance of including secondary schools in this prestigious milestone. They said that: “The students’ creativity and commitment not only enriched the process but also transformed the 50th anniversary logo unveiling into a defining moment; a Golden Swing powered by Grit and Grace”.

In his remarks, the Publisher of BusinessDayNewspapers, Mr Frank Aigbogun, who equally chaired the logo design review, lauded the Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Section ladies for the 50th tournament anniversary milestone.

He further stressed the significance and relevance of a Women’s Golf, adding “You know, I’ve been around golf long enough, the landscape has changed dramatically, and much of that change started right here with pioneers like Mrs Iyabo Attah who refused to accept that golf was just a man’s game. The ladies who took part in this tournament 50 years ago – they weren’t just playing golf. They were making a statement. They were building something that would outlast them. And look around today – their vision has become reality”.

While echoing Price Waterhouse’s (PWC) role as partner of the Ladies Golf tournament, Mr Femi Osinubi, Consulting and Risk Services Leader, said the initiative was in consonance with the accounting firm’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) which is aimed at not only promoting, but deepening gender equality and other environmentally friendly activities.

He further disclosed that PWC was posed to continue to strengthen and expand its involvement in other women focussed initiatives and programmes in the eco system.

Meanwhile, a major highlight of the event was the logo design review ceremony. Aigbogun commended the over 18 secondary schools in Lagos which participated in the logo design competition.

After the various student logo designers spoke on the uniqueness of their works, three schools emerged winners, namely; Wahab Folawiyo Senior High School (first); GreenSpring Secondary School (2nd); and Command Secondary School, Bonny Camp, finished third in the logo competition.

They were rewarded with ₦100, 000, ₦70, 000 and ₦50, 000 along with brand new computers respectively.