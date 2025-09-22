  • Monday, 22nd September, 2025

Google to Invest $9m for Connectivity across African Universities

Emma Okonji

Google has announced a new set of investments in Africa, reaffirming its nearly two-decade commitment to the continent’s digital transformation. The latest commitments focus on empowering Africa’s next generation through Artificial Intelligence (AI), unlocking opportunities and expanding on the innovation capacity of young Africans. They cover internet connectivity; youth-led learning and innovation; and skills training.

According to a statement from Google yesterday, the tech giant is announcing four strategic subsea cable connectivity hubs in the north, south, east and west regions of Africa. The investment covers free one-year subscriptions to Google AI Pro plan for college students (18 or older) across the continent – starting with Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The investment creates new digital corridors within Africa and between Africa and the rest of the world – ultimately deepening international connectivity and resilience, as well as spurring economic growth and opportunity.

