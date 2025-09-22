Glo Offers More Value to Customers With Talkmasta Tariff Plan, Welcome Bonus

National telecommunications company, Globacom, has announced two customer-friendly initiatives designed to deliver more value to subscribers and strengthen its position as Nigeria’s most rewarding network. The two products were unveiled at the company’s head office, Mike Adenuga Towers in Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday.

The first, ‘Talkmasta, is a tariff plan tailored to reward customers with unlimited free talk time and data. Under the plan, customers who make six minutes of local calls to any network will automatically receive six additional free minutes, which can be used to call any local network and free 50MB.

The calls are charged at 30 kobo per second, while text messages are billed at ₦6 per SMS. The company noted that the package can be enjoyed by both new and existing customers. New customers enjoy the offer once they buy a Glo line, while existing customers are required to dial *606# to migrate to the plan and start enjoying 6 free minutes for every cumulative 6 minutes of calls charged. There is no limit to the number of times or the volume of free minutes and data that customers will enjoy on this plan.

Equally, the company has also revised its Welcome Bonus offer for new customers, providing them with what it describes as the “biggest shout value in the market”. New subscribers who register a Glo SIM, recharge with a minimum of ₦100, and make their first call will instantly receive a one-time welcome package worth as much as ₦2,000.

This includes free ₦1,000 airtime equivalent to 25 minutes of calls which they can use to call all networks and free ₦1,000 data, which translates to 1GB of browsing. It is valid for seven days. According to the company this is the best welcome back value in the market.

The company explained that the dual offers were aimed at giving customers flexibility, rewarding loyalty, and enhancing the first-time experience of new Glo SIM users.

“With these packages, we are reinforcing our commitment to affordable and reliable services that keep Nigerians connected to the people that matter most,” the company stated.