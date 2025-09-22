  • Monday, 22nd September, 2025

FCMB,Truecaller Partner to Elevate Customer Communication

Business | 9 seconds ago

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), one of Nigeria’s leading and most innovative customer-centric financial institutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the global platform for trusted communication, to transform the way it engages with customers across the country. This collaboration is aimed at enhancing customer trust, reducing fraud, and ensuring that communication between FCMB and its customers is both safe, trusted, and seamless.

Chief Information Officer at FCMB, Rotimi Famuwagun said: “At FCMB, our customers are at the heart of every innovation. Through our partnership with Truecaller, we are strengthening communication security and fostering greater trust. When customers see the verified FCMB name along with our brand identity on incoming calls, they can be assured of transparency, authenticity, and care behind every interaction.’’

Global Head, GTM & Developer Products at Truecaller, Priyam Bose, shared: “At Truecaller, our goal is to help brands build meaningful, secure, and transparent communication at scale — especially in sectors like financial services where trust is everything. FCMB’s commitment to customer safety and trusted communication by embracing Truecaller Customer Experience Solution, FCMB is setting a new bar for what responsible, modern customer communication should look like — and we’re excited to support them on this journey.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.