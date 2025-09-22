FCMB,Truecaller Partner to Elevate Customer Communication

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), one of Nigeria’s leading and most innovative customer-centric financial institutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the global platform for trusted communication, to transform the way it engages with customers across the country. This collaboration is aimed at enhancing customer trust, reducing fraud, and ensuring that communication between FCMB and its customers is both safe, trusted, and seamless.

Chief Information Officer at FCMB, Rotimi Famuwagun said: “At FCMB, our customers are at the heart of every innovation. Through our partnership with Truecaller, we are strengthening communication security and fostering greater trust. When customers see the verified FCMB name along with our brand identity on incoming calls, they can be assured of transparency, authenticity, and care behind every interaction.’’

Global Head, GTM & Developer Products at Truecaller, Priyam Bose, shared: “At Truecaller, our goal is to help brands build meaningful, secure, and transparent communication at scale — especially in sectors like financial services where trust is everything. FCMB’s commitment to customer safety and trusted communication by embracing Truecaller Customer Experience Solution, FCMB is setting a new bar for what responsible, modern customer communication should look like — and we’re excited to support them on this journey.”