Expert Outlines Reforms to Boost Nigeria’s Digital Economy

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Cybersecurity expert Toluwani Akinniyi has said Nigeria’s ambition to emerge as a leading digital economy by 2030 will only be realised if urgent reforms are undertaken to strengthen regulation, improve infrastructure and bridge gaps in digital inclusion.

Akinniyi recalled that the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) was launched with bold ambitions to reposition the economy away from overdependence on oil and towards the vast opportunities of the digital age. Built on eight strategic pillars, ranging from developmental regulation to indigenous content development, the policy outlines Nigeria’s roadmap to become a global player in the digital economy.

According to him, notable progress has already been achieved. “The ICT sector now contributes about 20 percent to GDP, which speaks to the energy of our fintechs, startups and young innovators. Broadband penetration has grown steadily, and initiatives such as the 3 Million Technical Talent programme are equipping thousands with digital skills,” Akinniyi said. He added that the government had also taken commendable steps to harmonise right-of-way fees, reduce barriers to infrastructure rollout and digitise aspects of public service delivery.

Yet, beneath these successes lie deep-rooted challenges threatening the 2030 vision. Akinniyi stressed that regulatory frameworks, while existing on paper, are often fragmented and weakly enforced. “Implementation is inconsistent across states, leaving investors wary and citizens underserved,” he noted.

He explained that Nigeria’s digital skills gap remains wide, compounded by low levels of basic literacy and persistent inequalities between urban and rural communities. Infrastructure also remains fragile, with unreliable electricity supply, high broadband costs and poor last-mile connectivity limiting access for millions of Nigerians outside major cities.

Turning to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and the Internet of Things, Akinniyi said that while Nigeria has shown enthusiasm for adoption, ethical safeguards, data privacy mechanisms and governance frameworks have not kept pace. “The risk is that innovation outpaces accountability, which could erode trust and weaken resilience,” he cautioned.

He further observed that local content creation, though showing signs of growth, lacks the scale and competitiveness to thrive in global markets. Government procurement, he said, still leans heavily on foreign technologies, undermining efforts to build indigenous capacity.

Despite these concerns, Akinniyi expressed cautious optimism. He said that with political will, consistent investment and relentless implementation, Nigeria could make strong progress in areas such as digital services development, urban infrastructure and the expansion of digital literacy programmes. However, he warned that without urgent interventions, rural connectivity, indigenous content adoption and the governance of emerging technologies may remain aspirations rather than achievements.

“What must change is focus,” Akinniyi said. “Regulation must be clear and enforceable; power and broadband must be treated as critical national infrastructure; and skills programmes must be inclusive, reaching women, rural communities and disadvantaged groups. Above all, implementation must be transparent, closely monitored, and protected from political cycles.”

He concluded that Nigeria’s digital future will not be secured through policy declarations alone. “Consistent leadership, accountability, and the courage to move from ambition to action are what will ultimately determine whether Nigeria realises its 2030 digital vision,” Akinniyi said.