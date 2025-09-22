Enugu Begins Transition to Smart Green Schools

*Mbah says Africa’s sovereignty, relevance begin in classrooms_

*Justifies 33% budgetary allocation to education_

Enugu State, on Monday, ushered in a new epoch in its history and the life of the state’s children, as it officially began the transition from existing primary and junior secondary schools to Smart Green Schools, Governor Peter Mbah’s signature initiative in the South East state.

In a broadcast to usher in the new era Monday morning, Governor Mbah said the shift from old school structures and learning by memorisation to world-class infrastructure and experiential learning had become imperative to equip Enugu children with knowledge and skills to compete in the global economy, stressing that “we are no longer a state waiting to be saved – we are a state shaping the future on our own terms.”

“Africa today is the youngest continent in the world. More than 60% of our people are under the age of 25. By 2050, our population will reach 2.5 billion, and one in every three young people on earth will be an African. This is a stark reminder that our future will be built by young hands.

“This is not just a statistic; it is a summons. It means that the destiny of African nations rests on what we nurture in the minds and hearts of our children.

“If we raise them well and leave them opportunity, when they inherit tomorrow; when they own it; they will shape it and defend it. If we fail them, no amount of slogans will save us,” he stated.

Mbah said his administration’s slogan, “Tomorrow is here,” was not just a catchphrase for Enugu, but “a covenant with that future,” adding that Africa’s sovereignty rests on the quality of its human capital.

“It is the recognition that the sovereignty of our state, of Nigeria, and indeed of Africa, will be determined by the strength of our young people – their ability to think critically, to innovate, and to act with integrity.

“Our sovereignty begins in the classroom. It begins with how we choose to welcome the child into the world. And this takes time, care – and investment,” he said.

Citing his personal experience where he had to journey from “the slums of Port Harcourt, where every day was a struggle and nothing was guaranteed,” Mbah said education and resilience were his “passport to a life of possibility.”

He, however, maintained that Enugu children did not have to go through such ordeals on account of economic circumstances, insisting that education must be treated as a public right.

“At home and at school, when a community receives and educates each child as a whole human being, it is akin to public service at the deepest level.

“The habits a child rehearses – attention, curiosity, patience, empathy, self-belief – become the civic habits of our culture. A school day shaped by rhythm, responsibility, and care quietly trains the nervous system for self-regulation and the social muscle for cooperation.

“Those capacities later show up as lower violence, stronger communities, and a public square that can tolerate disagreement without tearing itself apart.

“The school, then, is not just a service; it is a commons where the human village renews itself,” he added.

Noting that the Smart Green Schools represent the most personal and transformative project of his leadership, he explained, “They are not only schools – they are my promise of a new society; my covenant with the Enugu child. In them, Tomorrow Is Here finds its truest form.

“Each of the 260 schools is designed as a complete ecosystem for learning. ‘Smart’ means integrating technology, critical thinking, and problem-solving into every subject. Each has about 25 digitally-connected modern classrooms, ICT centres, robotics and AI labs, e-libraries, and spaces for experiential learning.

“They are ‘green’ because they have renewable energy sources and smart farms where children plant, grow, and harvest, learning agriculture not as theory but as practice.

“And they are inclusive. Every child is provided with free uniforms, books, meals, and tablets. Each school has its own medical clinic, reliable water systems, and community halls that anchor the school in village life. Housing for teachers is on-site so that the best educators live within the communities they serve, ensuring continuity of care and commitment.

“Smart Green Schools are not just an investment in classrooms, but in the soul of our people. The habits a child rehearses, of curiosity and collaboration, become the civic habits of the culture. A generation raised in schools of innovation will build an economy of innovation. A generation raised in classrooms of fairness will create a politic of justice.

“So, those buildings are beyond mere bricks; we see in them children eagerly looking forward to the future.”

He said that while a child could pass through six years of schooling and still be limited to memorising theories on a chalkboard under the old system of learning, “in the new model, the classroom is a creativity hub; learning becomes experiential; theory meets practice, and knowledge is translated into tangible skills; children are able to put into practice what they have learnt.”

The governor, however, acknowledged some challenges in building the 260 new schools simultaneously, but restated his administration’s resolve to see the initiative through.

“This journey has not been easy. We know that every Smart Green School is not yet complete. There have been setbacks, delays, and challenges to overcome.

“While some schools will open today, some will open next week, and yet some more in a fortnight.

“We do not claim perfection. What we do claim is resolve.

“We set out with a bold vision, and boldness sometimes requires a little more time. But by all means, every school shall be open this term. No school’s academic calendar will be interrupted. We have planned for every contingency.

“Make no mistake: we will deliver. Because attending a Smart Green School – even if it means waiting a few more weeks – is worth it. It is the transformation of a lifetime for our children, and we ask for your patience as we finish the work. We’re doubling down on our commitment,” he assured.

He urged the communities to protect the schools as if they were their own children.

“These schools are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring world-class education home to Enugu. Cherish them. Defend them. Guard them as a community. Take shared responsibility for our future, which is walking in on two small feet every time a child enters these gates.

“Support the teachers – the custodians and guardians of our future farmers, entrepreneurs, nurses, artists, engineers, lawyers, and leaders.

“They are the cornerstone of this transformation. Equipment and buildings matter, but machines do not teach; people do,” he stated.

He added that his administration has invested in continuous professional development, in mentorship programmes, and in the tools teachers need to deliver child-centred and competency-based learning.

Mbah insisted that his administration’s investment of 33 percent of the state’s budget in education was worth it, as “the wealth of human potential is the truest capital of our society.”