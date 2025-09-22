Entrepreneurs Urged to Separate Personal, Business Finances

Nume Ekeghe

The Chief Operating Officer of the fintech platform, i-invest, Tobi Olusoga, has identified the commingling of personal and business finances as a primary obstacle preventing founders from building enduring enterprises.

She delivered this insight at the ‘Building Beyond You Conference’, convened by Tara Fela-Durotoye, founder of House of Tara, in Lagos recently.

During a panel discussion titled: ‘What’s Next After You?’, Olusoga emphasized the foundational importance of financial discipline.

According to her, “The first step in building a sustainable enterprise is to create a clear separation between your identity and the business. Too often, a founder’s financial security is completely enmeshed with the company’s. It is crucial to pay yourself a consistent salary, no matter how modest. This discipline allows you to allocate a portion of your earnings toward a personal financial plan, securing your future and establishing a healthy boundary with the business.”

Olusoga shared the stage with entrepreneurs Salem King and Stephanie Obi, in a session moderated by Ekene Onu. She also addressed the psychological barriers that prevent long-term planning, such as fear of failure.

“Fear can be a significant impediment, but preparation is its antidote. Visualize the challenges ahead and map out your response. By simulating these scenarios, you can develop a clear strategy to overcome them. This applies directly to investing; building a financial safety net today is a direct response to the uncertainties of tomorrow. This proactive planning is about mitigating risk and building resilience,” she advised.

Reflecting on the core theme of the conference, Olusoga defined legacy as the ultimate peace of mind.

She said: “Legacy is the assurance that the work you’ve invested your life in will continue to thrive, independent of your daily presence. It is the confidence that your family will be secure and the community you’ve built – your team, your partners, your customers – will continue to draw value from the foundation you’ve laid. That is the true measure of success.”

The ‘Building Beyond You Conference’ is a premier event for African founders and entrepreneurs focused on transitioning from business operators to architects of sustainable organizations. This year’s conference featured keynotes from respected business leaders, including Mr. Atedo Peterside, founder of Stanbic IBTC; Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, entrepreneur and Global Culture Shaper; Mrs. Yewande Zaccheaus, founder and hairman of Eventful Limited; and Mr. Fela Durotoye, Founder of GEMSTONE Group.