Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Trial on Alleged Cybercrime against Akpabio Stalled 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The commencement of trial of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on alleged cybercrime charges was on Monday, stalled at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The trial could not go on as scheduled due to an objection raised by the suspended senator’s lawyer, Mr Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN).

Justice Mohammed Umar had on June 30, fixed Monday, September 22, for commencement of trial, shortly after admitting the defendant to bail.

The Federal Government had arraigned the Kogi Central senator on a six-count charge, bordering on alleged transmission of false and injurious information intended to malign the person of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and former Kogi State Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello.

The six-count charge was filed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mohammed Abubakar.

When the case was called on Monday, prosecuting lawyer, David Kaswe, who reminded the court that the business of the day was for the prosecution to open its case, disclosed that they are prepared and have their first witness in court.

Already, the prosecution had brought and mounted a television screen inside the courtroom for the commencement of proceedings.

However, the defendant’s lawyer, West-Idahosa (SAN), raised concerns over the possibility of proceeding with the day’s business because of a motion (notice of preliminary objection) Natasha filed challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the case.

According to the senior lawyer, the objection is not about the nature of the charge, but the alleged abuse of the prosecutorial powers of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Besides, West-Idahosa complained about not being served with copies of the statements of the prosecution witnesses.

Responding, the prosecution urged the court to proceed with the planned trial, adding that it would respond to the issue of jurisdiction.

The court however, pointed out that it would be proper to determine the objection raised by the defence before taking any further steps in the matter.

Justice Umar subsequently adjourned till October 20 for the hearing of the objection.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025, and brought under the Cybercrimes Prohibition, Prevention, etc (Amendment) Act 2024, Akpoti-Uduaghan is alleged to have transmitted false and injurious information via electronic means with the intention to malign, incite and endanger lives and breach public order.

The senator, among others, is alleged to have, while addressing a gathering on April 4, 2025 in Ihima, Kogi State, said that the Senate President, Akpabio, instructed ex-Governor Bello to have her killed in Kogi State.

She was also alleged to have, in a television interview, repeated similar claims, to the effect that the Senate President and the former Governor of Kogi State plotted to kill her in her state.

One of the counts read: “That on or about the 1st day of April 2025, while addressing a crowd of people at Ihima Community, Kogi State, you — Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan — intentionally caused the following communication to be transmitted via a computer system and network, to wit: ‘…and Akpabio told Yahaya Bello, I am saying, standing by what I have said. He told him that he should make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja, it should be done here, so it will seem as if it is the people that killed me here…’ And you, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan knew this contained a threat that could harm the reputation of Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, as the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 (2) (c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024 and punishable under the same Act.”