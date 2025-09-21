Stan Nze, Bimbo Ademoye Take the Runway at Maiden AmDiddy Show

Iyke Bede





With over 135 striking looks showcased on the runway at the maiden AmDiddy show held recently, Samuel Udeji, the creative mind behind the fashion brand, fulfilled his long-held dream conceived during the pandemic.

Beyond the pomp and pageantry, the show was a narrative of the brand’s Pan-African vision towards building the Nigerian fashion industry inward first.

To relay this narrative, virtual reality (VR) headsets were given to guests in the waiting area to peruse the curation on display. Behind the headgear was a gallery displaying the pieces, bringing the guests to experience each piece more intimately before the show.

“The headgear tells you why the story, the idea, the choice of colour, the fabric, the entire reason behind every look. So that’s special. It connects you to my soul, what I was thinking when I was making the sketch or choosing fabric.”

The well-attended event was a family affair. It paraded the children’s clothing lines, as well as the male collection, the core clientele for the brand. Two new collections were unveiled at the showcase: the AmDiddy female fashion collection, which featured 20 pieces, and its array of locally sourced leather bags.

“First, is to have imprinted in your mind that AmDiddy is the brand to recognise with,” Udeji said of his expectation for the event. “Secondly, to understand that Nigeria is blessed. Our cultural heritage is so rich that we can leverage it. About 60 to 70 per cent of the outfits you see are made with Nigerian fabrics. We’re launching our handbags as well.”

The handbags are sourced from Kano. We have fabrics from Anambra, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Abia, Kano, and Kaduna. It is about bringing the entire Nigerian cultural heritage on the runway and saying that together we are one.”

Udeji received support from the fashion industry stakeholders including renowned fashion designer, Mai Atafo, with veteran actor Segun Arinze anchoring the show. Nollywood actors Stan Nze and Bimbo Ademoye strutted the runway. For Nze, it was a 360-degree moment, returning to the brand where he first served as ambassador in his early days.

“The AmDiddy brand has styled me since the first AMVCA I won… even way before that. I was the first ambassador for this brand, so it’s a no-brainer that I’ll be on the runway today. But it’s not just fashion; it’s our story, it’s embodying our culture. Everybody who knows me knows I carry culture, I carry everything Nigeria. This is one of those moments. I’m going to be on the runway today, and I cannot wait,” Nze noted.