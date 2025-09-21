Remo Stars, Kwara Utd Begin Continental Campaigns 

Remo Stars Football Club will begin their 2025/2026 CAF Champions League campaign today against Comoros’ champions, US Zilimadjou, at the MKO Abiola Stadium I. Abeokuta. Kick-off is scheduled for 4pm.

This fixture marks the fourth appearance of the Sky Blue Stars on the continental stage, following previous outings in both the CAF Confederation Cup and the CAF Champions League.

Despite spirited performances in the past, the club is yet to progress beyond the first preliminary round, a record they are determined to change this season as champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

For Remo Stars, continental football has always been a journey of promise, heartbreak, and lessons learned.

The Sky Blue Stars made their debut on the African stage in the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup, facing Morocco’s AS FAR. Against all odds, the young club held the North Africans to a famous 0–0 draw in Rabat, a result that signaled their intent. However, the return leg in Ikenne ended in disappointment, as a late goal condemned them to a narrow 1–0 defeat, bringing their maiden adventure to an end.

The hunger to return was evident, and it came swiftly in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League. Drawn against Ghanaian champions Medeama SC, Remo Stars once again showed resilience. They lost 1–0 in Cape Coast but roared back in Ikenne with a spirited 1–0 win to level the tie on aggregate. The dream, however, was cut short in the most painful way, a penalty shootout that favoured our Ghanaian neighbors.

Still undeterred, the Sky Blue Stars went back to the drawing board and earned another crack at continental football in the 2024/25 CAF Champions League. Fate paired them once again with familiar foes, AS FAR of Morocco. This time, there was a sense of redemption in Ikenne as goals from Sodiq Ismail and Nduka Junior secured a 2–1 victory. Yet, the return leg in Rabat proved a bridge too far. The Moroccans turned the tie around with a 2–0 win, dashing Remo Stars’ hopes of advancing.

Elsewhere, Nigeria’s Kwara United will also open their CAF Confederation Cup away to Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.

The MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta will also host the return leg fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary tie on September 28th.

Yesterday, Nigeria’s other team in the CAF Champions League, Rivers United pulled a goalless draw with DR Congo’s Aigles du Congo. The return leg fixture will hold at the Gidswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo next weekend.