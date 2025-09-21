NUPRC Reports 5.5% Rise in Crude Oil Output in August Despite Marginal Decline in Condensate Production

*Says drop driven by unscheduled facility maintenance

*Forcados tops production chart with 8.99m barrels

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Nigeria’s upstream oil sector recorded a year-on-year increase in output, averaging 1.63 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and condensates in August 2025, up from the 1.58 million bpd recorded in the same period last year.

This represented a 5.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) increase, according to the crude oil and condensate production data for August 2025 released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday.

A breakdown of the August 2025 production information showed that it comprised 1.43 million bpd of crude oil, which grew 5.47 per cent compared to August last year, during which Nigeria posted a daily crude oil average of 1.36 million bpd.

A statement issued in Abuja by the Head of Media and Strategic Communications of the NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu, stated that this reflected a steady recovery and improved operational performance across the industry.

However, daily condensate production in August stood at 197,229 bpd, reflecting a decline from 220,435 bpd in August 2024 and signalling that the challenges in the sector remain significantly high.

Notably, Nigeria’s crude oil output in August met 96 per cent of its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota, which is currently set at 1.5 million bpd, demonstrating the country’s capacity to meet its production targets under the OPEC agreement.

On a month-on-month basis, there was a slight 4.7 per cent drop in combined crude oil and condensate production from 1.71 million bpd in July. Similarly, crude oil production alone declined by 4.8 per cent, down from 1.5 million bpd in July 2025.

According to the statement, the month-on-month drop was driven by a single day of unscheduled maintenance at an oil facility in the Niger Delta.

In the month of August, the lowest and peak combined crude and condensate production were 1.59 million bpd and 1.85 million bpd, respectively.

In the review month, Forcados Terminal topped the production charts, delivering a total of 8.99 million barrels, including 8.08 million barrels of crude oil and 915,200 barrels of condensates.

Following closely was Bonny Terminal, which produced a combined 6.26 million barrels, consisting of 5.8 million barrels of crude and 418,270 barrels of condensates during the period under consideration.

Besides, Qua Iboe Terminal recorded a total of 4.99 million barrels, with 4.94 million barrels of crude and 50,500 barrels of condensates. Escravos Oil Terminal also made a solid contribution, producing 4.18 million barrels, comprising 4.08 million barrels of crude oil and 107,000 barrels of condensate.