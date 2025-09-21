NPFL: Enyimba Coach, Captain  Upbeat ahead Insurance Clash 

Coach Stanley Eguma and Enyimba stand-in Captain, Ufere Chinedu are confident that the People’s Elephant will continue their league progress when they meet Bendel Insurance on Matchday 5 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) 2025/26 season today.

During a pre-match presser with Enyimba Media, Eguma and Ufere both acknowledged that the tie is crucial for the former NPFL champions being one of the leagues long running rivalries.

They however maintained that the nine time league champions are prepared for the encounter and will aim to continue their good run in the season as they seek all maximum points to consolidate their position atop the log.

In his comments, Eguma, in his second season with the Aba side after leaving Rivers United said;

“I think we are ready for tomorrow’s game (Sunday), it’s a big match, Enyimba FC and Insurance are both traditional teams that have represented Nigeria well.

“So far, we are trying to consolidate our position on the log, you know it’s not easy getting to the top spot, every team is trying to work on their team and get that stabilization.

“Because we have a lot pf new players joining this season, it becomes a little bit difficult but for tomorrow’s game, but we are ready and the boys are in high spirit.

“After posting a good outing in Yenogoa, we are optimistic of getting the job done tomorrow (Sunday) and we need over hundred percent concentration to achieve it”.

In the last nine meetings between both sides in the league, Enyimba has only one win while Insurance has 2 wins with Six other games ending in a draw.

Aligning with his Gaffer, Ufere also said the players are ready because they know what is at stake.

“Yeah Sunday against Insurance is a crucial game for us especially after drawing them here last season.

“We have used that experience to fuel our preparation. Our commitment to improve has been remarkable and we have worked tirelessly for this moment.

“We are confident in our ability to execute our plan effectively. It’s more than a match for us cause it is an opportunity to maintain our unbeaten run and solidify our position on the log.

“We are going all out for the maximum points as we can’t afford to drop any other point at home, the former Sporting Lagos FC midfielder concluded.