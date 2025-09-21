Nigerians to Be Affected as Trump Hikes H-1B Visa Fee to $100,000 in a Proclamation

US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation imposing an annual $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications.

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa classification in the United States that allows employers to hire foreign workers in specialised fields like medicine, tech, and engineering.



H-1B visas, which currently cost employers around $1,500 in administrative fees, are valid for three to six years.

The new policy is expected to significantly affect Nigerian professionals, particularly doctors, who often rely on the programme to secure employment in the US.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said at a briefing on Friday that “all the big companies” had been informed of the new fee.



“A hundred thousand dollars a year for H-1B visas, and all of the big companies are on board. We’ve spoken to them,” Lutnick said at an Oval Office event with Trump.



“If you’re going to train somebody, you’re going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land. Train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs.”



The H-1B visa programme has been a flashpoint between Trump and the US technology industry, which contributed millions of dollars to his presidential campaign.



The US tech sector relies heavily on foreign workers, including Nigerians, with government figures showing that roughly two-thirds of H-1B jobs are computer-related. The visa is also used to hire engineers, educators, and healthcare workers.

Amazon secured more than 10,000 H-1B visas in the first half of 2025, while Microsoft and Meta Platforms had more than 5,000 approvals each.

The programme allows for 65,000 visas annually, with an additional 20,000 for applicants with advanced degrees.

Critics argue that the system suppresses wages and sidelines American workers.

Supporters of the visa category, including the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, argue that it helps to fill talent gaps and maintain competitiveness in the global economy.

Under the current system, applicants pay a lottery fee and subsequent charges. Employers typically cover these costs.

The new policy marks the latest attempt by Trump to curb legal immigration.

Last month, the US introduced a pilot programme requiring bonds of up to $15,000 for some tourist and business visas.

In June, a travel ban restricting entry from 12 nations was announced.