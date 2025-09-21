N’Assembly Clerk’s Capitulation on Natasha

Two weeks after the Clerk to the National Assembly, Yahaya Danzaria, rejected a request by the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to resume legislative duties after the expiration of her six-month suspension, he has capitulated.

Last week, his office said it lacked the power to stop the suspended senator from resuming legislative duties.

Akpoti-Uduaghan who was suspended after a clash with Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangements during plenary, recently wrote a letter informing the clerk that she would resume her legislative duties following the expiration of her six-month suspension slammed on her in March.

But Danzaria in his response, rejected the senator’s request, saying her six-month suspension remains in force pending the outcome of the appeal she instituted against the Senate at the Court of Appeal.

The clerk argued that no administrative action can be taken until the Court of Appeal delivers a verdict, stressing that the matter is still subjudice.

Danzaria’s response had sparked outrage with many condemning him and questioning his authority to issue the directive.

Following the backlash that greeted the clerk’s rejection of Natasha’s request, his office last Monday distanced itself from the reports.

In a statement issued by the Director of Information, Mullah Bi-Allah, the office of the clerk clarified that it merely functions as an administrative arm of the legislature and cannot review or overturn resolutions of the Senate.

Bi-Allah stressed that such communication should ordinarily be addressed to the Senate President in line with parliamentary protocol. He clarified that the office of the clerk functions strictly as an administrative arm, supporting the senate in line with its resolutions, standing orders, and the 1999 Constitution.

He, however, added that the correspondence was forwarded to the red chamber’s leadership, which observed that the matter is still before the Court of Appeal.

Danzaria’s capitulation is what happens when overzealous officials overreach themselves.

When the clerk received Natasha’s letter, he should have told her to address the letter directly to the Senate leadership.

It is hoped that all the embarrassing dramas will make the Senate have a rethink on the issue and do the needful.