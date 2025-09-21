Madonna is Back on the Dancefloor

Vanessa Obioha





The pop icon Madonna is set to return to the dancefloor, with a new album due in 2026.

The record is a follow-up to her 2005 album, ‘Confessions on a Dancefloor,’ and will mark her first in six years, following Madame X in 2019.

Rumours began swirling in 2024 when Madonna revealed she had reunited in the studio with Stuart Price, the producer behind much of ‘Confessions.’ Earlier this year, she confirmed that the sequel was indeed in the works.

But Price isn’t the only familiar face. Madonna has also re-signed with Warner Records, her label home for the first 25 years of her career. During that time, she released some of her biggest albums, including 1985’s ‘Like a Virgin’ and ‘1989’s Like a Prayer.’

“Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while, perhaps, provoking a few needed conversations,” she said in a statement.

Warner Records co-chairmen Tom Corson and Aaron Bay-Schuck said they were honoured to welcome Madonna back home to the label. “Madonna isn’t just an artist — she’s the blueprint, the rule breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut.”

No further details about her upcoming album have been released.