London’s Heathrow, Brussels, Berlin, Other Major European Airports Hit by Cyber-related Disruption

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Chinedu Eze

Major European airports, including Brussels, Berlin, and London’s Heathrow, were yesterday hit by “cyber-related disruption” affecting check-in and baggage drop systems and causing delays.


According to airport service provider Collins Aerospace, “We have become aware of a cyber-related disruption to our MUSE software in select airports,” the aerospace firm said, after at least three busy European air hubs reported facing disruption and warned of flight delays and cancellations.”
“The impact is limited to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop and can be mitigated with manual check-in operations,” it added.


At least 10 flights were cancelled out of Brussels Airport and another 17 were delayed by over an hour after the system was hit by a “cyberattack” overnight on Friday, the airport said.
Only manual check-in and boarding were taking place at the Brussels air hub, which advised passengers flying on Saturday to check their flight status with airlines before going to the airport.


London’s Heathrow Airport — the busiest in Europe — said its check-in and boarding systems, also provided by Collins Aerospace, were hit by a “technical issue” that “may cause delays for departing passengers”.
A banner on the Berlin Airport website read: “Due to a technical issue at a system provider operating across Europe, there are longer waiting times at check-in.”

