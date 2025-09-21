Gov Eno Confirmed as Patron of Directors Guild of Nigeria

Iyke Bede





Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has been confirmed as the Patron of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN). The announcement was made during a dinner in Uyo to mark the Guild’s 25th anniversary celebration, held alongside the Akwa Ibom Entertainment Week.

Eno, in his remarks, urged Nollywood directors to prioritise mentorship for young talents, noting that the future of the industry depends on intentional capacity building. “Let the industry understand that your power is in your multiplication. The more we watch you perform, the more we see the people you have mentored, the happier we will be, and the more the industry will thrive,” he said.

He expressed concern that without structured mentorship, Nollywood could lose its audience to foreign competition, charging the Akwa Ibom State Chairman of DGN, Moses Eskor, to create opportunities for indigenous stars to return and support emerging filmmakers.

Reiterating his administration’s focus on human capacity development, Eno announced plans to expand the State Creative Academy into a Creative Village.

“If we really want to empower our young people, we should have a Creative Village where the Academy would be a component.”

DGN President, Uche Agbo, presented the Governor with an award in recognition of his support for the industry, describing him as Champion and Patron of the Guild. He commended the Governor’s investment in the creative sector, including his engagement of Guild members in cultural and entertainment advisory roles. Agbo also assured that the Guild would continue to partner with the state in building opportunities for young Nigerians behind the scenes in Nollywood.

Also in attendance were Nollywood actress Ebenezer Eno, who thanked the Governor for his consistent support to creatives, and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Entertainment, David Sergeant (Utang Akwa Ibom), who praised his commitment to the growth of the industry.